DJ MBH Corporation Plc: Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) MBH Corporation Plc: Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors 28-Jun-2023 / 16:17 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 June 2023 MBH Corporation Plc ("MBH" or the "Company") Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors MBH Corporation Plc (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today. As per resolutions 3 and 4 passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, Melissa Shea and Kevin Hanbury have been appointed executive directors of the Company effective as of today. Melissa Shea has been the President of the Long Island Real Estate Investor Association (LIREIA) since November 2007. Melissa has been a successful small business owner since 1996 and a real estate investor since 2004. She is a leader in the real estate investing community hosting monthly networking events and live workshops and she has been a real estate investing coach for over 12 years, helping families earn passive income through real estate. Melissa became part of MBH in 2020 when her company Everyday Realty Services joined the group. Kevin Hanbury began his career at the age of 16 when he joined the family firm working in various roles before becoming Managing Director of 3Ks Engineering at the age of 30. 3Ks services a wide cross-section of industries, manufacturing equipment for sectors such as oil and gas, rail, steel, defence and marine. Kevin is also the Managing Director of Dragon Engineering, which specialises in the manufacture of steelwork for the construction industry. Dragon produces and installs structural steel, staircases, balustrades, footbridges etc for industrial and commercial developments across the UK. As well as managing 3Ks Engineering and Dragon Engineering Kevin is currently focused on growing the engineering vertical within MBH. Director Current Directorships Previous Directorships in the last 5 years -- Long Island Real Estate Investor Association (LIREIA) Melissa Shea None -- Everyday Realty Services -- 3Ks Engineering Ltd Kevin Hanbury -- 3Ks Machine Tool Ltd None -- Dragon Engineering Ltd

Kevin Hanbury holds 6,296,926 shares in the Company, which represents a 5.13% interest in the securities of the Company.

Melissa Shea does not hold any interest in the securities of the Company.

Melissa Shea and Kevin Hanbury: 1. do not have any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; 2. have not been a director of a company which has been placed in receivership, insolvent liquidation,administration, been subject to a voluntary arrangement or any composition or arrangement with its creditorsgenerally or any class of its creditors whilst he was a director of that company or within the 12 months after heceased to be a director of that company; 3. have not been a partner in any partnership which has been placed in insolvent liquidation, administrationor been the subject of a partnership voluntary arrangement whilst he was a partner in that partnership or withinthe 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; 4. have not been the owner of any assets or a partner in any partnership which has been placed inreceivership whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner inthat partnership; 5. have not been publicly criticised by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognisedprofessional bodies); or 6. have not been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of any company or from acting in themanagement or conduct of the affairs of a Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please visit www.mbhcorporation.com/agm-2023 For further information, please contact:

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation

victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BF1GH114 Category Code: AGM TIDM: M8H LEI Code: 213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 254164 EQS News ID: 1667793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)