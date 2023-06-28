The General Meeting held on 22 June 2023 voted to incorporate the Carbios Purpose into the company statutes

Carbios publishes the results of the Special General Meeting and the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 June 2023

Carbios, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textiles, has written its Purpose into its statutes, as permitted by the PACTE Act of 2019, following the vote at the Annual General Meeting held on 22 June 2023, namely "to generate a positive and significant social, societal and environmental impact in the conduct of its activities". This Purpose underpins Carbios' business, which provides solutions to the environmental emergency of tackling plastic pollution.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of Carbios: "Since its inception, Carbios has always defined itself by the reason behind its activities: fighting plastic pollution. It is the very genesis of the company. By including this Purpose in our company statutes, at the very core of our activities, we strengthen our commitment to protect the planet and improve the life of those who share it."

Carbios' Purpose in video: click here

"Since Carbios' employees embody its Purpose every day, it was obvious that they should all take part in this video," continuesEmmanuel Ladent.

Implementation details

After publishing its first Sustainability Report in 2022, Carbios established a dedicated CSR1 role in 2023. A CSR Committee chaired by Amandine De Souza and composed of Board members and General Management will now take into account the social and environmental impact of its decisions in the governance process.

An internal steering committee will ensure the operational implementation of the associated actions.

A Purpose to address an environmental emergency

« Let's free the oceans and land from further waste!

This can only be achieved when all the plastic and textiles already in-use are effectively reduced, reused and recycled.

This is the reason we rally forces and catalyze unprecedented expertise-based partnerships to innovate in biorecycling and biodegradation technologies.

It's why, every day, we develop unique enzymes that make our core technologies thrive.

And why, every day, this teamwork makes the circularity of plastic and textiles possible at scale.

At Carbios, we are renowned scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs.

Nature is our inspiration. »

To find out more about Carbios' commitments, click here: https://www.carbios.com/en/our-commitments/

Voting results of the Special General Meeting and the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 June 2023

The Special General Meeting convened on 22 June 2023 was unable to deliberate due to a lack of quorum.

The Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting convened on 22 June 2023 at the offices of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, was able to proceed:.

VOTING SHAREHOLDERS Voting Rights Shareholders Present 414 414 Votes by correspondence 4 707 803 4 718 245 Votes by proxy 267 443 271 360 TOTAL RETAINED 4 975 660 4 990 019

The number of shares held by shareholders present, represented or voting by mail was 4,975,660, representing a quorum of 44.14%.

All the resolutions of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted, with the exception of the 28th Resolution. Furthermore, as the Special Meeting convened for 22 June 2023 was unable to deliberate due to a lack of quorum, the 26th Resolution will not come into force.

Details of the votes cast by Carbios shareholders at this Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting are as follows:

Resolution

N° Resolutions Votes FOR in

number of

votes Abstentions

in

number

of votes Votes

AGAINST

in number

of votes Votes in % Voting

results Annual General

Meeting 1 Approval of the parent company financial statements 4 790 823 100 199 096 For 96,01% Adopted Against 3,99% 2 Approval of consolidated financial statements 4 989 819 100 100 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 3 Approval of non-deductible charges and expenses 4 989 792 127 100 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 4 Appropriation of net income 4 989 819 100 100 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 5 Approval of regulated agreements 4 986 141 100 3 778 For 99,92% Adopted Against 0,08% 6 Ratification of the appointment of Juan DE PABLO as Administrator 4 271 134 100 718 785 For 85,60% Adopted Against 14,40% 7 Ratification of the appointment of Isabelle PARIZE as Administrator 4 540 924 100 448 995 For 91,00% Adopted Against 9,00% 8 Ratification of the appointment of Karine AUCLAIR as Administrator 4 989 759 100 160 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 9 Ratification of the appointment of Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES as Administrator 4 669 300 100 320 619 For 93,57% Adopted Against 6,43% 10 Ratification of the appointment of Amandine DE SOUZA to the Board of Directors 4 989 919 100 0 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 11 Ratification of the appointment of Sandrine CONSEILLER as Administrator 4 989 892 127 0 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 12 Renewal of Sandrine CONSEILLER's term of office as Administrator 4 986 141 100 3 778 For 99,92% Adopted Against 0,08% 13 Determination of total remuneration for Administrator 4 974 544 100 15 375 For 99,69% Adopted Against 0,31% 14 Ratification of transfer of registered office 4 989 892 27 100 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 15 Share buyback 4 928 007 10 108 51 904 For 98,96% Adopted Against 1,04% Extraordinary

General

Meeting 16 Capital increase with preferential subscription rights 4 586 621 10 208 393 190 For 92,12% Adopted Against 7,88% 17 Over-allotment option of 15% for capital increases with preferential subscription rights 4 620 261 10 208 359 550 For 92,79% Adopted Against 7,21% 18 Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights by public offering 4 757 981 10 208 221 830 For 95,55% Adopted Against 4,45% 19 Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights by private placement (art. L.411-2 1° CMF) 4 683 984 10 208 295 827 For 94,07% Adopted Against 5,93% 20 Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights for categories of beneficiaries 4 433 638 10 233 546 148 For 89,06% Adopted Against 10,94% 21 Over-allotment option of 15% for capital increases without pre-emptive subscription rights 4 729 866 10 133 250 020 For 94,99% Adopted Against 5,01% 22 Allocation of AGAs 4 727 545 125 925 136 549 For 97,26% Adopted Against 2,74% 23 Capital increase reserved for employees participating in a company savings plan 4 923 820 10 133 56 066 For 98,88% Against 1,12% 24 Capital reduction by cancellation of shares 4 408 594 25 581 400 For 88,35% Adopted Against 11,65% 25 Amendment to articles 4 and 16 of the bylaws 4 987 959 1720 340 For 99,99% Adopted Against 0,01% 26 Amendment to article 12 of the bylaws 4 967 797 1720 20 088 For 99,60% Adopted2 Against 0,40% 27 Amendment to article 26 of the bylaws 4 988 199 1720 100 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00% 28 Amendment to article 15.6 of the bylaws 2 828 439 1720 2 159 860 For 56,72% Rejetée Against 43,28% 29 Appointment of Copernicus Wealth Management as non-voting administrator 3 634 560 120329 1 235 130 For 75,25% Adopted Against 24,75% 30 Powers for formalities 4 988 199 1720 100 For 100,00% Adopted Against 0,00%

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and the first biorecycling plant in the world, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. Carbios has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716

Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

1 CSE Corporate Social Responsibility

2 The Special General Meeting convened on 22 June 2023 was unable to take place due to a lack of quorum. General Meeting resolution no. 26 will therefore not come into force.

