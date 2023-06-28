- The General Meeting held on 22 June 2023 voted to incorporate the Carbios Purpose into the company statutes
- Carbios publishes the results of the Special General Meeting and the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 June 2023
Carbios, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textiles, has written its Purpose into its statutes, as permitted by the PACTE Act of 2019, following the vote at the Annual General Meeting held on 22 June 2023, namely "to generate a positive and significant social, societal and environmental impact in the conduct of its activities". This Purpose underpins Carbios' business, which provides solutions to the environmental emergency of tackling plastic pollution.
Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of Carbios: "Since its inception, Carbios has always defined itself by the reason behind its activities: fighting plastic pollution. It is the very genesis of the company. By including this Purpose in our company statutes, at the very core of our activities, we strengthen our commitment to protect the planet and improve the life of those who share it."
Carbios' Purpose in video: click here
"Since Carbios' employees embody its Purpose every day, it was obvious that they should all take part in this video," continuesEmmanuel Ladent.
Implementation details
After publishing its first Sustainability Report in 2022, Carbios established a dedicated CSR1 role in 2023. A CSR Committee chaired by Amandine De Souza and composed of Board members and General Management will now take into account the social and environmental impact of its decisions in the governance process.
An internal steering committee will ensure the operational implementation of the associated actions.
A Purpose to address an environmental emergency
« Let's free the oceans and land from further waste!
This can only be achieved when all the plastic and textiles already in-use are effectively reduced, reused and recycled.
This is the reason we rally forces and catalyze unprecedented expertise-based partnerships to innovate in biorecycling and biodegradation technologies.
It's why, every day, we develop unique enzymes that make our core technologies thrive.
And why, every day, this teamwork makes the circularity of plastic and textiles possible at scale.
At Carbios, we are renowned scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs.
Nature is our inspiration. »
To find out more about Carbios' commitments, click here: https://www.carbios.com/en/our-commitments/
Voting results of the Special General Meeting and the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 June 2023
The Special General Meeting convened on 22 June 2023 was unable to deliberate due to a lack of quorum.
The Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting convened on 22 June 2023 at the offices of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, was able to proceed:.
VOTING SHAREHOLDERS
Voting Rights
Shareholders
Present
414
414
Votes by correspondence
4 707 803
4 718 245
Votes by proxy
267 443
271 360
TOTAL RETAINED
4 975 660
4 990 019
The number of shares held by shareholders present, represented or voting by mail was 4,975,660, representing a quorum of 44.14%.
All the resolutions of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted, with the exception of the 28th Resolution. Furthermore, as the Special Meeting convened for 22 June 2023 was unable to deliberate due to a lack of quorum, the 26th Resolution will not come into force.
Details of the votes cast by Carbios shareholders at this Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting are as follows:
Resolution
Resolutions
Votes FOR in
Abstentions
Votes
Votes
in %
Voting
Annual General
1
Approval of the parent company financial statements
4 790 823
100
199 096
For
96,01%
Adopted
Against
3,99%
2
Approval of consolidated financial statements
4 989 819
100
100
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
3
Approval of non-deductible charges and expenses
4 989 792
127
100
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
4
Appropriation of net income
4 989 819
100
100
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
5
Approval of regulated agreements
4 986 141
|
100
3 778
For
99,92%
Adopted
Against
0,08%
6
Ratification of the appointment of Juan DE PABLO as Administrator
4 271 134
|
100
718 785
For
85,60%
Adopted
Against
14,40%
7
Ratification of the appointment of Isabelle PARIZE as Administrator
4 540 924
|
100
448 995
For
91,00%
Adopted
Against
9,00%
8
Ratification of the appointment of Karine AUCLAIR as Administrator
4 989 759
|
100
160
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
9
Ratification of the appointment of Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES as Administrator
4 669 300
|
100
320 619
For
93,57%
Adopted
Against
6,43%
10
Ratification of the appointment of Amandine DE SOUZA to the Board of Directors
4 989 919
|
100
0
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
11
Ratification of the appointment of Sandrine CONSEILLER as Administrator
4 989 892
127
0
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
12
Renewal of Sandrine CONSEILLER's term of office as Administrator
4 986 141
|
100
3 778
For
99,92%
Adopted
Against
0,08%
13
Determination of total remuneration for Administrator
4 974 544
|
100
15 375
For
99,69%
Adopted
Against
0,31%
14
Ratification of transfer of registered office
4 989 892
27
100
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
15
Share buyback
4 928 007
10 108
51 904
For
98,96%
Adopted
Against
1,04%
Extraordinary
16
Capital increase with preferential subscription rights
4 586 621
10 208
393 190
For
92,12%
Adopted
Against
7,88%
17
Over-allotment option of 15% for capital increases with preferential subscription rights
4 620 261
10 208
359 550
For
92,79%
Adopted
Against
7,21%
18
Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights by public offering
4 757 981
10 208
221 830
For
95,55%
Adopted
Against
4,45%
19
Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights by private placement (art. L.411-2 1° CMF)
4 683 984
10 208
295 827
For
94,07%
Adopted
Against
5,93%
20
Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights for categories of beneficiaries
4 433 638
10 233
546 148
For
89,06%
Adopted
Against
10,94%
21
Over-allotment option of 15% for capital increases without pre-emptive subscription rights
4 729 866
10 133
250 020
For
94,99%
Adopted
Against
5,01%
22
Allocation of AGAs
4 727 545
125 925
136 549
For
97,26%
Adopted
Against
2,74%
23
Capital increase reserved for employees participating in a company savings plan
4 923 820
10 133
56 066
For
98,88%
Against
1,12%
24
Capital reduction by cancellation of shares
4 408 594
25
581 400
For
88,35%
Adopted
Against
11,65%
25
Amendment to articles 4 and 16 of the bylaws
4 987 959
1720
340
For
99,99%
Adopted
Against
0,01%
26
Amendment to article 12 of the bylaws
4 967 797
1720
20 088
For
99,60%
Adopted2
Against
0,40%
27
Amendment to article 26 of the bylaws
4 988 199
1720
100
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
28
Amendment to article 15.6 of the bylaws
2 828 439
1720
2 159 860
For
56,72%
Rejetée
Against
43,28%
29
Appointment of Copernicus Wealth Management as non-voting administrator
3 634 560
120329
1 235 130
For
75,25%
Adopted
Against
24,75%
30
Powers for formalities
4 988 199
1720
100
For
100,00%
Adopted
Against
0,00%
About Carbios:
Carbios is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and the first biorecycling plant in the world, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. Carbios has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium.
Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.
Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios
Information on Carbios shares:
ISIN Code: FR0011648716
Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08
Carbios, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
