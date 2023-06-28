Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Taiwan Data Center Market to Hit Investment of $3.21 Billion by 2028, Development of Artificial Intelligence to Play Crucial Role in Market Expansion - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Taiwan data center market will grow at a CAGR of 14.57% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3874

The Taiwan data center market is one of the emerging data center markets in APAC, led by proximity to China, significant digitalization, industrial land development, growing fiber connectivity, and the increasing presence of cloud service providers. The market has strong connectivity via submarine cables, with around 13 cables connecting the market to various parts of the world and two upcoming cables currently in the deployment stage.

Taiwan's data center market includes around seven unique third-party data center service providers operating around 15 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in around six upcoming facilities expected to be operational in the coming years.

Taiwan Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.21 Billion Market Size (Area) 194 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 46 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 14.57 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 220 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3874

Market Trends & Drivers

In March 2023, Taiwan's government launched The Taiwan AI Center of Excellence (Taiwan AICoE) to develop artificial intelligence in the market. The increased usage of artificial intelligence will significantly grow the data traffic and the demand for data centers with the installation of efficient infrastructure in the market. The data traffic generated from these high-power computing technologies is of higher bandwidth, which, in turn, will grow the rack power density. Moreover, strong connectivity is one of the critical components of the location selection for a data center. The market is connected to around 13 existing submarine cables, such as APCN-2, Cross-Straits Cable Network (CSCN), EAC-C2C, Trans-Pacific Express (TPE) Cable System, Taiwan Strait Express-1 (TSE-1) and others. In September 2022, Vena Energy, an APAC-based renewable energy company, announced plans to launch two offshore wind energy projects, namely, Wei-Na and Wei-Long, in Taiwan, with a power capacity of around 1.8 GW. Taiwan plans to invest around $170 billion in decarbonizing public and private sectors by 2050.

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3874

Segmentation Analysis

In Taiwan, VRLA battery-based UPS systems are dominating the market. However, Lithium-ion batteries will slowly replace them, thereby decreasing data center OPEX.

The data center market in Taiwan is likely to witness high demand for data centers with multiple modules, having a total capacity of up to 2 MW and N+N or 2N redundant configurations.

Diesel generators will be commonly adopted in Taiwan because of their configuration to support high power capacities during outages.

Far EasTone Telecommunications' TPKC Cloud Computing Center has 1800kWX4 generator sets, 48,000 liters of oil tanks, six hours of on-site fueling, and 2N exterior fueling sets.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Taiwan colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Taiwan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan

Facilities Covered (Existing): 7



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4



Coverage: 6+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Taiwan

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market



Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Taiwan market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Juniper Networks

MiTAC Holdings

Pure Storage

Lenovo

NetApp

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

CTCI

Data Knit

DLB Associates

MAA Group

M+W Group (Exyte)

Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

ATEN

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Siemens

STULZ

TECO Electric & Machinery

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Acer e-Enabling Data Center

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

Far EasTone Telecommunications

NTT Communications

Taiwan Mobile

New Entrants

Empyrion DC

SC Zeus Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Table of Content

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Taiwan Historical Market Scenario

15+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Taipei



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects Investment Opportunities In Taiwan Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Taiwan Market

Investment Opportunities in Taiwan

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity Data Center Colocation Market In Taiwan Colocation Services Market in Taiwan

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints Market Segmentation IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Breakup of Construction Cost

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast Tier Standard Investment Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV Key Market Participants IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants Appendix Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

Arizton's Expertise in Data Center Industry?

Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to access premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.?

Why Arizton??

100%?Customer Satisfaction

24x7?availability - we are always there when you need us

200+?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80%?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100%?more data and analysis

1500+?reports published till date

About Us:????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.???????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.??????

Contact Us????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040???????

????? ???? +1 302 469 0707??????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/????????

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142971/Taiwan_Data_Center_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwan-data-center-market-to-hit-investment-of-3-21-billion-by-2028--development-of-artificial-intelligence-to-play-crucial-role-in-market-expansion--arizton-301865714.html