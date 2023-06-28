Neudesic, an IBM Company: Neudesic Recognized as the Winner of 2023 Microsoft US AI Partner of the Year & Global AI Partner of the Year Finalist

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Today, Neudesic announced it has been awarded the 2023 MSUS AI Partner of the Year, and additionally named a finalist for Global AI Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects Neudesic's track record in helping clients successfully scale artificial intelligence initiatives, leveraging Neudesic's award-winning AI accelerators across diverse use cases. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Neudesic takes pride in our mission to be the global leader in business innovation. This award is a testament to our visionary thinking to deliver and manage world-class business and technology solutions that help our clients thrive in a cloud-first, data-driven world," said Ashish Agarwal, CEO of Neudesic. "We are fortunate to have worked side by side with Microsoft over the past two decades, and our team of world-class AI experts has been instrumental in driving business impact for our shared clients. We are honored to be recognized among the pool of distinguished nominees in Microsoft's partner network."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Neudesic, an IBM Company, was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Artificial Intelligence for Microsoft Azure.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

Neudesic has a proven track record of delivering AI solutions and strategies that help organizations maximize their investments in transformative business initiatives with repeatable IP, including:

Neudesic's Document Intelligence Platform - enables organizations to apply AI and intelligent OCR to document-intensive workflows, replacing the manual and time-consuming process of extracting data from business documents. Neudesic's Data & AI Platform - provides organizations the fastest path for deploying a modern data and AI platform, including pre-built code for integrating data sources, building data models, data governance, and predictive analytics. Neudesic's Azure OpenAI Jumpstart Workshop - This is an innovation workshop that accelerates both the ideation and design of high-value AI use cases Neudesic's Azure OpenAI Enterprise Generative AI Workbench - Give clients the power of responsible ChatGPT-like generative AI experience through a secure and compliant workbench.

Neudesic's most recent Data & AI projects and client successes include:

Powered by Microsoft Azure AI, Neudesic's Document Intelligence Platform Transforms Animal Supply Co.'s Outdated Vendor Invoicing Process, saving them $500k annually.

Animal Supply Co. was losing time and money with a tedious manual invoicing process that required staff to look up invoices and compare them against purchase orders and receipts one by one. To automate this process, Neudesic deployed its Document Intelligence Platform (DIP), which is powered by Microsoft Azure AI, on the company's national ERP. This, in turn, enhanced productivity and efficiency gains by removing manual document processing tasks from their workflows and improved vendor relationships. This led to $500K annually in cost savings and ROI within the first 12 months.

Neudesic Helps a Large Professional Services Company Overhaul a Costly Invoice Process with Our Document Intelligence Platform on Azure AI

A U.S.-based professional services company was processing roughly 1M invoices for non-enabled suppliers annually, which meant tapping resources to manually enter invoices into the accounts payable system. Neudesic successfully combined the ability of our AI-powered Document Intelligence Platform and Power Platform to achieve 80% accuracy in capturing high-priority fields from invoice images and PDFs via a mobile PowerApps Canvas App. The client can now modernize the service experience with a sleek mobile app that increases business process agility.

A National Engineering Company optimizes Client Services with Neudesic's Document Intelligence Platform (DIP), saving them $3M+ in labor costs

A national engineering and architecture company intervened to help a client with a massive record digitization project. The project proved to be extremely time- and resource-intensive, taking six years and deploying more than 20+ resources to process 27,000 documents. To streamline the service offering, Neudesic deployed the Document Intelligence Platform in order to automate document scanning, saving $3M in labor costs and increasing processing ability from 4,500 to 1M+ documents/year.

"Neudesic is thrilled to be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to helping organizations drive business value with AI," said Mike Graff, Neudesic's Vice President of Alliances. "We have an amazing co-selling and teaming approach with Microsoft, and we look forward to driving incredible value to our clients together in the years to come."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19, 2023, Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards Press Release Guidelines 5 Classified as Microsoft Confidential this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About Neudesic

Neudesic, an IBM company, is the trusted technology partner in business innovation, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. Our consultants bring business and technology expertise together, offering a wide range of cloud and data-driven solutions, including custom application development, data and artificial intelligence, and comprehensive managed services. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is headquartered in Irvine, California. To learn more, visit www.neudesic.com.

