Weglot Announces Global Rebrand

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Weglot, a leading website translation solution, has completed an extensive rebranding in response to accelerated company growth and to cement its mission of making it effortless to have a website in multiple languages.

Weglot logo

This new branding reflects the incredible growth Weglot has seen since the company was founded in 2016. Over the past seven years, Weglot has grown from two co-founders to a 45+ member team, strengthened by a €45m growth investment in the first quarter of 2022.

In 2022, Weglot experienced a 60% YTY growth, with the software now active on more than 70,000+ global websites, including brands Microsoft, IBM, Steve Madden, and Murad.

As a result, Weglot chose to rebrand, and over the last four months has been working with Normandy- and San Francisco-based design agency Bruno to ensure a cohesive global branding that reflects the ongoing growth and acceleration the company is seeing.

The branding has two key elements. Prism lines represent how creating a website in multiple languages requires the diffusion of the same brand message into multiple localized messages. Additionally, layered illustrations symbolize multiple languages, multiple websites, and multiple messages.

"We're extremely proud to unveil our new branding today. We've grown considerably over the last few years and we wanted to reflect this growth externally with a branding that signifies the journey Weglot has been on. Weglot's new branding reinforces our mission, and we're looking forward to seeing where it takes us."

Augustin Prot, co-founder, and CEO of Weglot

This is coupled with an updated color palette that includes a wider variety of colors that work alongside the established blue that people have come to know Weglot for. The blue remains a significant part of the Weglot brand identity, which was kept for coherence and sentimental value, the same goes for the company logo, which remains unchanged.

"Over the last four months, we have been working hard to develop a rebrand that not only provides Weglot with a fresh look but is also intentionally designed. As a result, our branding now better highlights Weglot's value and demonstrates our growth over the last few years. We are excited to see what impact it will have on Weglot."

Eugène Ernoult, CMO of Weglot

At the same time, Weglot has also elevated its product through a big redesign, an important part of its ethos that ensures the product continues to meet the needs of current and new customers.

