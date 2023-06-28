Navigational, Measuring, Electro-Medical and Control Instruments Market to Reach $8.7 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments market is driven by factors such as the surge in demand for smart and connected devices and rise in need for accurate and reliable navigational instruments.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Navigational, Measuring, Electro-Medical and control Instruments Market, by Type (Automatic Environmental Control, Navigational Instruments, Industrial Process Variable Instruments, and Others), and Application (Electronics, Medical, Oil and Gas, Consumer Goods, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments market was valued at $5.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments market is driven by factors such as growing need of better natural resource management and increasing demand for accurate and reliable navigational instruments in several industries. However, high development costs associated with navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments may hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, surge in demand for smart and connected devices is expected to provide prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $8.7 billion CAGR 5.68 % No. of Pages in Report 247 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise need of better natural resource management. Increasing demand for accurate and reliable navigational instruments in several industries Opportunities Surge in demand for smart and connected devices Restraints High development cost associated with navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 epidemic had significantly changed the dynamics of the supply chain, raised demand for e-commerce packaging, and brought attention to health and safety precautions, all of which influence the navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments market.

Many businesses had to swiftly adjust to the growth in e-commerce by developing packaging that can endure the rigours of shipping and handling.

The pandemic had intensified the attention on sustainable navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments solutions as people looked for eco-friendly choices.

The automatic environmental control segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the automatic environmental control segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to a growing emphasis on energy efficiency in automatic environmental control systems. This includes the use of energy-efficient sensors and devices, as well as optimization of energy usage through real-time data analytics. This is expected to reduce costs and make it easier for manufacturers to develop and produce solid-state battery systems. the same segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.27% from 2023 to 2032.

The electronics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period. Surge in demand for miniaturization in the electronics industry, which is driving the development of smaller and more compact electronic devices and instruments. This is particularly important in the medical industry, where smaller and more portable devices are required for applications such as remote patient monitoring.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to increase in technological advancements and rise in oil and gas standards in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.49% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players:

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

SIEMENS

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

HEXAGON AB

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

BOEING

MEDTRONIC

APPLE, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global navigational, measuring, electro-medical and control instruments market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Navigational, Measuring, Electro-Medical And Control Instruments Market Key Segments:

By Type

Automatic Environmental Control

Navigational Instruments

Industrial Process Variable Instruments

Others

By Application

Electronics

Medical

Oil and Gas

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

