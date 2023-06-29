Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 6 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD David M. Cole 96.58% 3.42% Sunny Lowe 96.01% 3.99% Henrik Lundin 96.27% 3.73% Larry M. Okada 93.66% 6.34% Geoff Smith 96.44% 3.56% Michael D. Winn 99.19% 0.81%

Shareholders voted 97.22% in favour of setting the number of directors at six, 99.11% in favour of appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors, 94.50% in favour of ratifying and approving the Company's Stock Option Plan, 94.46% in favor of approving certain amendments to the Company's Stock Options Plan; and 94.51% in favor of approving certain amendments to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results as filed under the Company's SEDAR profile on June 28, 2023.

About EMX.EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX", and also trade on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "6E9". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

