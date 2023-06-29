Strategic acquisition enables enhanced mathematical optimization services for customers.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is excited to announce the acquisition of October Sky, the leading Japan-based mathematical optimization services and custom solutions provider. This strategic acquisition brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to advancing the field of mathematical optimization and delivering unparalleled value to customers.

October Sky has been at the forefront of providing products, consulting services, and training specializing in mathematical optimization technology since its establishment in February 2010. As the sole distributor of Gurobi Optimizer in Japan, October Sky has fostered a strong and collaborative partnership with Gurobi for over 13 years.

Gurobi's acquisition of October Sky marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of both companies. This strategic move will allow Gurobi to leverage October Sky's extensive expertise and experience in mathematical optimization services. The combined forces of Gurobi Optimization and October Sky will empower customers across industries to tackle complex business challenges efficiently and effectively.

"Acquiring October Sky is a key step in our commitment to helping customers make smarter, faster decisions with our industry-leading decision intelligence technology," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. "Their deep knowledge and experience in mathematical optimization, combined with our industry-leading software and expertise, will enable us to further enhance our offerings and better serve customers in Japan and in the Asia Pacific region."

Mr. Shigeru Watada, President and Co-Founder of October Sky, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with Gurobi presents an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate the adoption of mathematical optimization technology in Japan. We are excited to bring our consulting services and training programs to a wider audience, ultimately empowering organizations to optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth."

The acquisition will facilitate collaboration between Gurobi Optimization and October Sky, enabling the exchange of best practices, expertise, and resources to develop innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of customers. With the combined strengths of both companies, they will be able to tailor solutions, services, and training programs to specific industry requirements, enabling customers to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.

