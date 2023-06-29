Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") and Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide market making services and marketing services, respectively, to the Company.

ITG, a proprietary trading and market making firm based in Toronto, Ontario, will work with Coho to provide liquidity and stability to the Company's traded securities. In exchange for ITG's services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$5,000 for an initial 3-month term.

Hybrid, a sales and distribution company that connects issuers to the investment community across North America, will partner with the Company on its upcoming unit offering announced on June 15, 2023. Coho has agreed to pay Hybrid a one-time fee of C$30,000 for its services.

As at the date hereof, none of ITG, Hybrid, or any employees of ITG or Hybrid have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws, ITG and Hybrid may in the future acquire such interest or a right to acquire such interest. The investor relations agreement between the Company and ITG and between the Company and Hybrid are subject to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Coho, ITG, Hybrid, and their respective employees are arm's length parties.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry creating a market for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

Further information is available at https://www.cohocommissary.com/.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

Further information is available at https://independent-trading-group.com/.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Further information is available at https://hybridfinancial.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the annual financial statements and MD&A of the Company.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

