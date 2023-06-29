Anzeige
Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

PR Newswire

London, June 28

28 June 2023

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

("Kinovo")

The Company announces that, on 27 June 2023, it sold 3,760,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Kinovo at 40 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company now holds 3,705,000 ordinary shares in Kinovo which represents 5.96% of Kinovo's issued share capital.

The Company's projected NAV per share as at 30 June 2023 is approximately 80p of which 72p will be in cash deposits and short dated gilts.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Western Selection PLC+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
AQSE Corporate Adviser -
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray+44 (0) 20 7213 0880
