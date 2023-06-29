Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
29.06.23
10:02 Uhr
77,80 Euro
+0,85
+1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,4077,8010:34
77,4077,8010:04
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2023 | 09:22
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (22/23)

As from June 29, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short         ISIN    
BEAR NASD X15 AVA 31 GB00BQRBHZ10
BULL ZARA X5 AVA 1  GB00BW6Q9206
MINI L DIOS AVA 5   GB00BW6Q5R79
MINI L NDX AVA 01   GB00BVZZFH84
MINI S TROAX AVA 26  GB00BNTRXD68
TURBO S COPPE AVA 36 GB00BQR9D355


The last day of trading will be June 29, 2023.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.