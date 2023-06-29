Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (22/23)

As from June 29, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR NASD X15 AVA 31 GB00BQRBHZ10 BULL ZARA X5 AVA 1 GB00BW6Q9206 MINI L DIOS AVA 5 GB00BW6Q5R79 MINI L NDX AVA 01 GB00BVZZFH84 MINI S TROAX AVA 26 GB00BNTRXD68 TURBO S COPPE AVA 36 GB00BQR9D355 The last day of trading will be June 29, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.