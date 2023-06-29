A research group in India has simulated a solar cell based on a lead-free perovskite material known KSnI3 and has found the device may achieve remarkable efficiency and stability. The cell was tested with different types of electron transport layers and hole transports layers.Scientists at the Pandit Deendayal Energy University in India have designed a solar cell using KSnI3 as an absorber material. KSnI3 is a perovskite material that doesn't contain lead and has already been used in solar cell applications by previous research. "This is not the first attempt at building cells based on KSnI3," ...

