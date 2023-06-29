Brilliant Planet Limited: Brilliant Planet partners with WSP on ground-breaking carbon capture project in Morocco

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brilliant Planet, a leader in high-integrity nature-based carbon capture, announces a partnership with WSP, led by its African Maritime division, for developing Brilliant Planet's large-scale modular carbon dioxide removal facility in Morocco.

"We are developing the largest modular algae sequestration facility in the world, to be commissioned in 2024. Our aim is to create innovative engineering designs that reduce energy demand and environmental footprint throughout the asset lifecycle. To enable this, a large amount of seawater needs to be abstracted and returned to the ocean responsibly." says Mert Yesugey, Brilliant Planet's Director of Engineering.

WSP will develop the marine works infrastructure associated with the algae production facility. This includes the seawater intake and outfall systems, crucial for successful on-land algae cultivation. WSP will also contribute expert guidance on environmental considerations and specialized coastal modeling to guarantee responsible, sustainable construction practices.

Marthinus Retief, Technical Director for Maritime at WSP in Africa, underscores the significance of this project: "Our teams have supported numerous marine intake and outfall projects. This landmark project with Brilliant Planet however provides a unique possibility of using these well-developed skills to bring about transformative solutions, supporting our global climate initiatives in an unprecedented manner and scale. We share Brilliant Planet's vision on tackling global climate challenges and are excited to contribute our collective ingenuity on this journey."

About Brilliant Planet:

Brilliant Planet is unlocking the power of algae as an affordable method of permanently and quantifiably sequestering carbon at the gigaton scale. The company's innovative process enables vast quantities of microalgae to grow in open-air pond-based systems on coastal desert land. This is achieved without using fresh water, by harnessing a natural process that contributes to the health of oceans and air.

About WSP:

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP employs over 67,000 experts globally, and provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources (Mining) and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental and social specialists, surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals.

