Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGAG | ISIN: CA66980G1090 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2023 | 22:18
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company"), announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2023.

At the meeting, the six nominees to the Company's Board of Directors, Chris Dobbin, Wayne Myles, Michael O'Keefe, Dana Hatfield, Marie Mullally and Anne Whelan, were elected for the ensuing year. Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

In addition, the second amended and restated equity incentive plan of the Company (the "Plan"), which amends and restates the Company's existing amended and restated equity incentive plan, was approved and ratified. The principal amendment was to change the Plan to a 10% "rolling" plan, allowing for the issuance of stock options and deferred share units up to a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, and removing the fixed maximum number of common shares that may be issued upon redemption of deferred share units. More information on the Plan, including a copy of the Plan, is available in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 30, 2023 filed on SEDAR.

The voting results for the annual and special meeting of the shareholders held on June 28, 2023 were as follows:

MOTIONSNUMBER OF SHARESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORAGAINSTWITHHELD/ ABSTAINSPOILEDNON VOTEFORAGAINSTWITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
Christopher Dobbin40,101,920 152,56000099.62%0.38%0.00%
Dana Hatfield40,140,920 113,56000099.72%0.28%0.00%
Michael O'Keefe40,167,980 86,50000099.79%0.21%0.00%
Wayne Myles40,101,620 152,86000099.62%0.38%0.00%
Marie Mullally40,046,420 208,06000099.48%0.52%0.00%
Anne Whelan40,046,420 208,06000099.48%0.52%0.00%
Appointment of Auditors40,193,980 -60,5000099.85%0.00%0.15%
Approval of Second Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan39,980,170 274,31000099.32%0.68%0.00%


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY:64
TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING:86,209,252
TOTAL SHARES VOTED:40,254,480
TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED:46.69%


About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50 in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 10 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as in Nova Scotia, Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




 
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.