Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DJYB | ISIN: CA75103L1013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2023 | 05:00
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc: Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Results from 2023 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2023 (the "Meeting").

All four members of the Company's board of directors named as nominees in its management information circular (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors: Jeffrey Bacha, Dr. Dennis Brown, Alfredo De Lucrezia and Michael Liggett.

Additional voting results from the Meeting include: (i) the shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting; and (ii) the shareholders approved the Company's existing omnibus equity incentive plan as set out in the Circular.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at: www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Additional Information

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact:
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
David Hyman
Chief Financial Officer
Email: info@rakovinatherapeutics.com		Investor Relations Contact
IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Media Contact
MEDIA@rakovinatherapeutics.com


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.