EssilorLuxottica and Jimmy Choo

announce a ten-year licensing agreement

Charenton-le-Pont, France and London, UK (June 29, 2023 - 8:00 am CEST) - EssilorLuxottica and Jimmy Choo announced today that they have signed an exclusive license agreement for the design, manufacture, and worldwide distribution of Jimmy Choo Eyewear.

The agreement will be effective from January 1, 2024 until December 31, 2028, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The first collection under the agreement will be available on the market from Q1 2024.

The agreement combines Jimmy Choo's glamourous style and playfully daring spirit with the unique craftsmanship, innovation capabilities, and expertise of EssilorLuxottica. The collections will be developed under the leadership of Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi.

The partnership brings Jimmy Choo Eyewear into a new era, with a commitment to the continuous pursuit of excellence that embodies the Jimmy Choo approach to luxury.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica said: "We are excited to embark on this new journey with Jimmy Choo, a pioneer in the art of celebrity styling and the global luxury business. Together, we will design innovative luxury eyewear collections that will embody the best of the brand's artistic vision and signature glamour. In turn, our collaboration will further strengthen the high-luxury segment in the eyewear category."

Hannah Colman, CEO at Jimmy Choo said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with EssilorLuxottica combining our shared expertise in accessories and eyewear categories to bring to life the essence of Jimmy Choo's glamorous and confident aesthetic."

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 190,000 employees. In 2022, the Company generated consolidated revenue of Euro 24.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit: www.essilorluxottica.com

About Jimmy Choo

Established in 1996, Jimmy Choo is a global luxury brand with an empowered sense of glamour and a playfully daring spirit. Celebrated for its confident style and exceptional craftsmanship, Jimmy Choo is synonymous with the art of celebrity dressing and red-carpet style. The house's innovative spirit meets time-honoured techniques in the form of exceptional collections spanning footwear, handbags, fragrance, a range of accessories and a growing men's offering. Together, CEO Hannah Colman and Creative Director Sandra Choi have built a global powerhouse defined by glamour, optimism and joy. Jimmy Choo is part of the Capri Holdings Limited global fashion luxury group publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.



