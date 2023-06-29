Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29
29 June 2023
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 27 June 2023 the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's ordinary shares of 10pence each ("Shares") as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £6.91.
|Name of PDMR
|Number of Shares acquired
|Kerry Porritt
|545
|Peter Wyton
|58
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc www.keller.com
William Harwood, Assistant Company Secretary Tel: 020 7616 7575
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.
LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Kerry Porritt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR(Provide job title)
|PCA(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN102.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.91
|545
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|n/a
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 June 2023Time zone: BST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Peter Wyton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR(Provide job title)
|PCA(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, AMEA
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN102.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.91
|58
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|n/a
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 June 2023Time zone: BST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange