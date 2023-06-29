Creotech Instruments continues to invest in its growth strategy targeting both the spacetech and quantum computing markets. The first report under IFRS, Q123 results saw positive development of revenues but higher costs leading to increased quarterly losses. Encouragingly, net cash flow was positive with adjusted net cash of PLN33.3m at Q123. Progress has been underpinned by new development contracts with the potential to extend existing markets or increase addressable segments.

