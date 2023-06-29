PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Commences 2023 Exploration With Discovery of New Iron-Oxide Zone That Expands Copper-Gold-Silver Potential on Dewdney Trail Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that field work on the Dewdney Trail Property has begun in preparation to advance and drill test copper-gold-silver mineralization associated with alkalic porphyritic intrusions discovered last year. Recent prospecting has discovered an additional iron-oxide breccia zone with localized copper mineralization. This new zone is approximately 1500 m southeast of a series of stacked bedding parallel quartz veins that contain up to 63 g/t gold.

The new zone expands the potential to discover multiple gold-copper-silver and possible molybdenum deposits related to porphyry intrusions. The zone is approximately 3 km southwest of the Estella Basin where a cluster of intrusions and hydrothermal breccias occur with anomalous gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, arsenic and other elements in soils and rock samples. The zone may also be related to a large (5 km diameter) circular shaped feature defined by an 895 line-km airborne magnetic and Mobile MT (EM) survey flown by Expert Geophysics for PJX over an 80 km² area. The Estella Basin and new breccia zone occur proximal to the rim of the circular feature that may reflect the margin of a collapsed pluton at depth. Porphyry copper-gold deposits are known to occur along the margin of plutons.

"It is exciting to find large areas with mineralization at surface that support the potential to discover new world class deposits with critical minerals in an existing mining district with infrastructure." states John Keating, President of PJX. "Far too often we explorers tend to search for deposits in remote regions and/or foreign countries when the potential is right under our nose in our own backyard and can be more easily identified when land positions are consolidated. We plan to drill to test the porphyry intrusions and continue to expand the potential through surface exploration on the Dewdney Trail Property this year. We have also dropped the option on the NZOU Property to focus resources on the Dewdney Trail Property. PJX continues to own 100% of the mineral rights to the large DD Property that is adjacent to and on strike with the NZOU Property."

Corporate Update

The Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company was held on June 20, 2023. The Shareholders of record:

approved the December 31, 2022, Audited Financial Statements;

set the number of directors of the Company at six and re-elected directors John Keating, Linda Brennan, James Clare, Joseph Del Campo, Trygve Hoy, and Victor Bradley;

appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and

approved the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

"We would like to thank the Director's for standing for re-election and look forward to working with shareholders to explore and discover deposits of critical and other metals essential to society today and in the future", states John Keating.

Qualified Person

The foregoing geological disclosure has been reviewed and approved by John Keating P.Geo. (qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver and base metals (zinc, lead, copper, nickel). PJX's properties are located in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia.

Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Linda Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 799-9205

info@pjxresources.com

