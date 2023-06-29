Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Participants can access the call by dialing (646) 960-0676 or (888) 550-5422 with the Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:

Mike Drickamer
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 765-7170

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764283/Patterson-UTI-Energy-Announces-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Conference-Call-and-Webcast

