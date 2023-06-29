Non-invasive brain stimulation treatment now available to patients with anxiety

Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI), manufacturer of Alpha-Stim technology, announced today that its Alpha-Stim AID is available for the first time in the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) primary care program for the treatment of anxiety. General Practice Alliance (GPA) in Northampton, in partnership with Spring Social Prescribers, is now offering the safe, clinically proven and CE marked non-invasive brain stimulation device for patients to use at home for up to eight weeks.

"During my thirty-year career as a local GP, I have seen the severity of impact symptoms of anxiety can have on people's lives, and how common anxiety disorders are," said Dr. David Smart of GPA. "Antidepressants and talk therapy treatments aren't always acceptable or effective for everyone, and Alpha-Stim AID offers an additional therapeutic option. Patients now have additional choice to use something that is accessible, effective, and simple to use at home."

According to the UK's Mental Health Foundation, an average of 37.1% of women and 29.9% of men reported high levels of anxiety in 2022-2023.The levels have increased significantly from the 21.8% of women and 18.3% of men who reported high levels of anxiety from 2012 to 2015.

The Alpha-Stim AID is a non-drug cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) device that is CE marked and U.S. FDA cleared to safely and effectively treat anxiety. The device uses low-amplitude (mild) rhythmic electrical signals to modulate large-scale brain network activity patterns. A patented waveform targets the impaired patterns that cause psychiatric symptoms and normalizes brain activity. Prescribed by a healthcare provider, Alpha-Stim provides rapid and lasting symptom relief without the risks of dangerous side effects or addiction.

Patients will use Alpha-Stim for an eight-week course of treatment during which they will have regular contact with their provider. Data will be collected from each patient to demonstrate treatment benefits in order to encourage expansion of the program.

GPA has already submitted a partnership bid to Public Health to extend the service further. The use of Alpha-Stim AID in Northamptonshire is expected to be a catalyst for widespread use throughout the rest of the United Kingdom.

"I'm really proud to be part of a project that offers people new choices and innovative ways to look after their mental health," said Sinead Galvin, administrator for Spring Social Prescribers. The positive results and feedback from the people who used Alpha-Stim AID during the research project surpassed my expectations. I had no idea that a piece of equipment the size of a phone could have such a big impact on people's lives."

Several successful NHS trials have already validated the use of Alpha-Stim AID, including a study carried out by Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT) published in the Open Journal of Depression. It concluded that "the implementation and use of the Alpha-Stim AID were found to reduce symptoms of anxiety and improve health status, and be feasible and acceptable to staff and patients." These results "support the availability of Alpha-Stim AID as a treatment option for people with symptoms of anxiety."

"We are delighted to be part of NHS primary care with partners like GPA and Spring Social Prescribers who see the significant benefits that Alpha-Stim AID can offer individuals experiencing symptoms of anxiety. This further illustrates EPI's mission to speak the language of the brain and improve lives worldwide through our unique neuromodulation therapeutics," said Brian Burke, President of EPI.

About Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI)

EPI is a leading medical device company in non-invasive brain stimulation for the treatment of psychiatric disorders and microcurrent therapy for the relief of pain. EPI manufactures the Alpha-Stim brand of patented devices that are FDA cleared to provide fast, safe, and effective treatment of anxiety and insomnia via cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) and pain via microcurrent electrical therapy (MET). Alpha-Stim is available in more than 50 countries worldwide and is available via prescription in the U.S. Learn more at www.alpha-stim.com.

