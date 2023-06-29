Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

DENVER -- CSG Joins Forces with EARTHDAY.ORG for The Great Global Cleanup Issuer: CSG

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Trex 2022 ESG Report Highlights Sustainability Integration Across the Company Issuer: Trex Company, Inc.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Publishes Its 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom -- AstraZeneca announces $400 million investment in reforestation and biodiversity in support of climate action and human health Issuer: AstraZeneca

JASPER, Ind. -- Kimball Electronics Earns Prime ESG Corporate Rating From ISS ESG Issuer: Kimball Electronics, Inc.

FITZGERALD, Ga. -- Colony Bank Donates $195,000 to Support Nine Schools Through Georgia Goal Scholarship Program Issuer: Colony Bankcorp, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa's 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights ESG Progress Issuer: Alcoa

LONDON, Ontario -- CARFAX Canada Partners with WWF-Canada to Help Protect Wildlife Issuer: CARFAX Canada

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- WindBorne Systems Raises $6M Seed Round to Improve Weather Forecasts with Balloons, Backed by Footwork, Khosla Ventures, Pear VC Issuer: WindBorne Systems Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Expands Commitment to Hiring Refugees Issuer: Teleperformance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Intuit Commits to Reach Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Across Its Value Chain by FY2040 Issuer: Intuit Inc.

SAN ANTONIO -- NatureSweet® Becomes World's Largest Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Company to Achieve B Corp Certification Issuer: NS Brands, Ltd.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Pivot Bio: New Data Shows Potential of Agriculture's Most Promising Climate Breakthrough Issuer: Pivot Bio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- NSF Awards World's First Sustainability Certification for Professional Service Sector Issuer: NSF

MELVILLE, N.Y. BERLIN LANGEN, Germany -- Henry Schein Donates Health Care Products to Support Special Olympics Healthy Athletes® Screenings at Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 Issuer: Henry Schein, Inc.

CHICAGO -- Clover Environmental Solutions Acquires America's Remanufacturing Company Issuer: Clover Environmental Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy Surpasses 50% Carbon-Free Electricity Generation Companywide Issuer: Xcel Energy

CHICAGO -- Inaugural FHLBank Chicago 2022 Impact Report Demonstrates Mission of Supporting Homeownership and Communities in Illinois and Wisconsin Issuer: Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago

NEW YORK -- First Eagle Investments to Be Honored by Working in Support of Education (W!se) Issuer: First Eagle Investments

WASHINGTON -- Network for Good Reaches $5 Billion in Donations Issuer: Network for Good

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Chegg Releases its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Demonstrating Commitment to Responsible Practices and Societal Impact Issuer: Chegg

MIAMI -- World Fuel Services Announces Name Change to World Kinect Issuer: World Kinect Corporation

MONACO -- IBSA Wins the Sport for Nature 2023 Award in Recognition of Its Social and Environmental Commitment Through the Project Sailing into the Future. Together Issuer: IBSA

BOCA RATON, Fla.-- Cross Country Healthcare Issues Annual Sustainability Report Issuer: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Chemours Details ESG Progress in its Sixth Sustainability Report Issuer: The Chemours Company

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions Foundation and Calculated Genius Announce Recipients of 2023 Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship Issuer: Motorola Solutions Foundation

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Assent Launches End-to-End Solution for Manufacturers to Mitigate PFAS Risks Across Supply Chains Issuer: Assent Inc.

MIAMI -- J&J Green Paper and Sintesa Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Produce Eco-Friendly Paper Coating and Combat Global Plastic Waste Issuer: J&J Green Paper, Inc.

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Rightwaters Reports Annual Initiative Progress for Year Four Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

LONDON -- Smiths Group Announces Launch of Charitable Foundation Issuer: Smiths Group

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Agreena's Farmer Payout for a Second Harvest Year Demonstrates That Carbon Certificates Help Fund and Expedite Farmers' Transition to Regenerative Practices Issuer: Agreena

WASHINGTON -- Greater Washington Community Foundation Announces Over $12.5M in Health Advocacy, Policy, and Systems Change Support Issuer: Greater Washington Community Foundation

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Issues ESG Report Highlighting Continued Progress on Ambitious Sustainability Goals Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Covia Releases Eighteenth Consecutive ESG Report Issuer: Covia Holdings LLC

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealth Group's 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Efforts To Diversify the Health Workforce, Minimize Its Environmental Footprint Issuer: UnitedHealth Group

MADISON, Wis. -- Promega Commits to 100% Renewable Electricity by 2025 Issuer: Promega Corporation

WILMINGTON, Del. -- AstraZeneca announces innovative partnership with Vanguard Renewables to decarbonize its United States sites Issuer: AstraZeneca

WASHINGTON -- Ez-XBRL launches innovative platform Integix ESG, revolutionizing ESG Reporting Issuer: Ez-XBRL Solutions

NEW YORK -- J.P. Morgan Launches Sustainable Investment Data Solutions for Institutional Investors Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Co.

TOKYO -- Axelspace to Achieve Sustainable Space Business Settling Guidelines Covering the Entire Life Cycle of Satellites Issuer: Axelspace Corporation

LONDON -- Experian Publishes Three New Global Reports Focusing on a Year of Progress Driving Product Innovation, Consumer Empowerment and Financial Health Issuer: Experian

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Fortune Brands Innovations Publishes 2022 ESG Report Issuer: Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc.

LONDON -- Capri Holdings Announces 3-Year Partnership With the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to Accelerate the Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture Practices in the United States Issuer: Capri Holdings

IRVING, Texas -- NEC Foundation of America Announces More Than $500,000 in Grants for 2023 Issuer: NEC Corporation of America

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Issues 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

PITTSBURGH -- PPG's New Paint for a New Start initiative to beautify schools worldwide with colorful makeovers Issuer: PPG

DALLAS -- Flowserve Releases 2022 ESG Report Detailing Climate, Culture and Core Responsibility Approach Issuer: Flowserve Corporation

HOUSTON -- Crestwood Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report Highlighting Authentic ESG Advancements Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP

MILWAUKEE -- Physicians Realty Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report Issuer: Physicians Realty Trust

GENEVA -- Changing dishwashing habits can help save more than 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 in Europe Issuer: Procter Gamble

DESTIN, Fla. -- Yamaha Rightwaters Lends Support to 5th Annual Emerald Coast Open Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- In Industry First, PUMA Creates Sustainability Report Podcast Series to Reach Out to Gen-Z Issuer: PUMA

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Watts Water Technologies Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Watts Water Technologies, Inc

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Named a USA Today Climate Leader 2023 Issuer: Cintas Corporation

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand Receives Upgrade from Morningstar Sustainalytics Issuer: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. -- Forbright Bank Announces 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Forbright Bank

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability ESG Report Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

