Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TCM Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TCM Group A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060915478 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: TCM Group ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 9,142,294 shares (DKK 914,229.40) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,221,419 shares (DKK 122,141.90) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,363,713 shares (DKK 1,036,371.30) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 64.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TCM ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 145918 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66