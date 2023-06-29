Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A2H77X | ISIN: DK0060915478
29.06.2023 | 13:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TCM Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TCM Group A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 30 June 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060915478            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TCM Group              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 9,142,294 shares (DKK 914,229.40)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,221,419 shares (DKK 122,141.90)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  10,363,713 shares (DKK 1,036,371.30)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 64.50              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.10              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TCM                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      145918               
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
