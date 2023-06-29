Allied Moulded Products, Inc. Introduces Revolutionary 1099-AB Adjustable Fiberglass Outlet Box

The 1099-AB is the only adjustable outlet box in the industry that is made from fiberglass. Making it the only outlet box with a 2-hour wall fire rating without the use of a putty pad.

BRYAN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Allied Moulded Products, Inc. is proud to announce the release of their new 1099-AB Adjustable Fiberglass Outlet Box. This innovative product is UL listed and has a two-hour wall fire rating, making it a safe and reliable choice for electrical installations.





The 1099-AB is the only adjustable outlet box in the industry that is made from fiberglass. This material provides unmatched strength and durability, while also being lightweight and easy to handle. The box has the most travel distance for an adjustable box in the industry at 2" of travel, making it the perfect solution for a variety of wall finishes.

"We are excited to introduce this revolutionary product to the market," said Ron Robinson, National Sales Manager for Residential Products. "The 1099-AB Adjustable Fiberglass Outlet Box is the perfect solution for electricians and builders who are looking for a versatile and durable product that can easily adjust to fit various wall finishes."

The 1099-AB Adjustable Fiberglass Outlet Box is available for purchase now through Allied Moulded Products, Inc. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.alliedmoulded.com or call 1-800-722-2679.

About Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Allied Moulded Products, Inc., established in 1958, is a leader in the production of fiberglass reinforced and polycarbonate, nonmetallic electrical boxes and enclosures, for use in residential and industrial applications globally. The Bryan, Ohio-based manufacturer today is perfecting material and design formulations that result in products with increased strength, reduced weight, corrosion resistance, non-conductivity, UV resistance and ease of installation.

Contact Information

Lee Drugan

Marketing Manager

marketing@alliedmoulded.com

419.636.4217

