Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: AB Fagerhult (publ) changes name to Fagerhult Group AB (90/23)

As from July 03, 2023, AB Fagerhult (publ) will change company name to Fagerhult Group AB. Current company name: AB Fagerhult (publ) ------------------------------------------ New company name: Fagerhult Group AB ------------------------------------------ Short name, ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change. Unchanged short name: FAG -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0010048884 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 903 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com