GlobeNewswire
29.06.2023 | 13:46
58 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: AB Fagerhult (publ) changes name to Fagerhult Group AB (90/23)

As from July 03, 2023, AB Fagerhult (publ) will change company name to
Fagerhult Group AB. 



Current company name: AB Fagerhult (publ)
------------------------------------------
New company name:   Fagerhult Group AB 
------------------------------------------



Short name, ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change.

Unchanged short name:   FAG     
--------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0010048884
--------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 903     
--------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
