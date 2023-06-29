MATRIXX Digital Commerce and Celfocus AI combine to deliver an easily integrated, off-the-shelf monetized AI solution

MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, today announced the next step in its partnership with Celfocus, a European system integrator. Celfocus is integrating MATRIXX into its Cognitive solution to unleash the power of MATRIXX data, enabling telcos with a real-time and data-driven ecosystem that enhances customer engagement through unique and highly relevant offers and experiences.

AI models, like that offered by Celfocus, can play a major role for telcos as both a cost-savings tool and a top-line revenue growth driver with capabilities to provide accurate information and personalization options for individual consumers. However, for these benefits to be realized, AI must have a throughline to monetization. Celfocus, through its work with MATRIXX, can offer the hyper-personalized insights into consumers that telcos are looking for as well as the engine to leverage those insights in real-time, all in an easily integrated, off-the-shelf platform.

"At MATRIXX, we know that digital consumers want transparency, accuracy and, perhaps most importantly, personalization from their service providers. With MATRIXX, Celfocus makes the critical connection between AI insight and monetization that telcos need to reap the benefits AI can provide," said Jennifer Kyriakakis, founder and CMO, MATRIXX Software. "Together, we are moving AI's role in telecoms beyond the conceptual stage and into the real world, with tangible results and benefits."

The joint solution addresses multiple business and technological use cases. For example, the platform can provide customers with a spending forecast, offering them a greater amount of transparency into what their targeted monthly bill will be based on their usage and spending history; if they want to change plans to save money, the platform can make a recommendation that allows them to keep current usage while optimizing monthly costs. For telcos, the platform can also identify potential churn behavior, be trained to recognize fraud patterns in real-time and predict network traffic and congestion in order to adapt network capacity and improve the quality of service.

"Real-time usage data is one of the most valuable inputs to understand customers' behaviors and, at the same time, quite hard to get it easily from the network. With Celfocus' specifically engineered solution and MATRIXX's real-time monetization, it becomes easier than ever," said Carla Penedo, Offer Development Innovation Director at Celfocus. "Together, we have created an end-to-end solution that covers the entire customer lifecycle and creates better experiences and stronger loyalty."

For more information, please visit https://www.celfocus.com/home/index.php/offer/experiences/hyper-personalisation-solution.

About Celfocus

Celfocus is a European high-tech system integrator providing professional services focused on the analytics cognitive domains. The company helps clients undergo their business evolution, providing technological solutions to extract value from data through digital transformation. Services include Automation and Intelligent Assurance in Autonomous Networks, B2B2X Business Services, Data Monetisation, and Hyper-Personalisation customer experiences.

For more information, please visit www.celfocus.com

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world's leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629928638/en/

Contacts:

MATRIXX Software

Jennifer Kyriakakis

mediainquiry@matrixx.com

Celfocus S.A

Tania Videira

marketing@clefocus.com