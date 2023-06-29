On the results of takeover bid for AS "VEF" shares - announcement by SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS"

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on June 29, 2023 it has received SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS", takeover bid announcer of AS "VEF" shares, announcement on the results of takeover bid for share delisting from the regulated market. SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" informs on the results of the takeover bid: 1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage: AS "VEF" (registration no. 40003001328, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039, webpage: https://asvef.lv/). 2. Information about the Offeror: SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" (registration no. 40003514685, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039) was approved as the person who will organize the takeover bid addressed to the shareholders of AS "VEF" to buy back AS "VEF" shares they own in accordance with the Article 14 part 2 of the Share Buyback Law. 3. The number of shares offered for sale: 11 038 shares 4. The total number of shares and the amount of voting rights that Offeror will have at the disposal after the offering: 896 310 AS "VEF" shares with voting rights, which constitute 46.09% of the voting rights of AS "VEF". Full announcement in Latvian attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1152592