Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A0M21K | ISIN: LV0000101079 | Ticker-Symbol: UIJ
Stuttgart
29.06.23
14:13 Uhr
3,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2023 | 14:34
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On the results of takeover bid for AS "VEF" shares - announcement by SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS"

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on June 29, 2023 it has received
SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS", takeover bid announcer of AS "VEF" shares,
announcement on the results of takeover bid for share delisting from the
regulated market. 

SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" informs on the results of the takeover bid:

1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage:
AS "VEF" (registration no. 40003001328, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214,
Riga, LV-1039, webpage: https://asvef.lv/). 

2. Information about the Offeror:
SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" (registration no. 40003514685, legal address -
Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039) was approved as the person who will organize
the takeover bid addressed to the shareholders of AS "VEF" to buy back AS "VEF"
shares they own in accordance with the Article 14 part 2 of the Share Buyback
Law. 

3. The number of shares offered for sale:
11 038 shares

4. The total number of shares and the amount of voting rights that Offeror will
have at the disposal after the offering: 
896 310 AS "VEF" shares with voting rights, which constitute 46.09% of the
voting rights of AS "VEF". 



Full announcement in Latvian attached.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1152592
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
