MICHEL VAN GEYTE APPOINTED AS ULI BELGIUM & LUXEMBOURG CHAIR
Belgium
ULI
Tony Nokling
+44 (0) 7879 883131
tony.noking@uli.org
Attachment
- ComPress_2_ENG_V3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9cff86c-9c2e-4087-bc25-b3def8504a50)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|44,550
|44,800
|15:06
MICHEL VAN GEYTE APPOINTED AS ULI BELGIUM & LUXEMBOURG CHAIR
Belgium
ULI
Tony Nokling
+44 (0) 7879 883131
tony.noking@uli.org
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:34
|Nextensa NV: Michel Van Geyte Appointed as Uli Belgium & Luxembourg Chair
|MICHEL VAN GEYTE APPOINTED AS ULI BELGIUM & LUXEMBOURG CHAIRBelgiumULITony Nokling+44 (0) 7879 883131tony.noking@uli.org
Attachment
ComPress_2_ENG_V3 (https://ml-eu.globe...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Nextensa NV: Nextensa Creates a New Energy Community in Brussels
|Nextensa, working closely with WeSmart and residents on the Tour&Taxis site, is launching a new energy community in Brussels.
Since May 1, residents of the Tour&Taxis site have been able to enjoy...
► Artikel lesen
|18.05.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (18.05.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) 3M COMPANY US88579Y1010 1,5 USD 1,3835 EUR ABRDN AUSTRALIA EQUITY FUND INC US0030111035 0,13 USD 0,1199 EUR ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION US00081T1088 0...
► Artikel lesen
|15.05.
|Nextensa NV: Nextensa: NOTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON Q1 2023
|NOTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON Q1 2023
REGULATORY INFORMATIONBrussels, 15 May 202307.30 AM
HIGHLIGHTS• Result: net result was €9.8 M or €0.98 per share.• Strong investment portfolio: rental...
► Artikel lesen
|25.04.
|Nextensa NV: Nextensa: Lake Side: One of Belgium's largest urban transformations enters final phase
|PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 25 April 2023, 11.30 AM
LAKE SIDE: One of Belgium's largest urban transformations enters final phase
Within a few years, the iconic Tour &...
► Artikel lesen