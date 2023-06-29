Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936957 | ISIN: BE0003770840 | Ticker-Symbol: L3R
Frankfurt
29.06.23
14:45 Uhr
44,650 Euro
+0,200
+0,45 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,55044,80015:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2023 | 14:34
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nextensa NV: Michel Van Geyte Appointed as Uli Belgium & Luxembourg Chair

MICHEL VAN GEYTE APPOINTED AS ULI BELGIUM & LUXEMBOURG CHAIR

Belgium

ULI
Tony Nokling
+44 (0) 7879 883131
tony.noking@uli.org

Attachment

  • ComPress_2_ENG_V3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9cff86c-9c2e-4087-bc25-b3def8504a50)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.