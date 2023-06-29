Discovery Senior Living Team Members Selected for ASHA's Rising Leaders Program

Robert Miller and Cody Tower will join the esteemed association's prestigious Rising Leaders Program, which aims to foster the growth and development of the next generation of leaders in the senior housing industry.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is pleased to announce and extend congratulations to Robert Miller, Controller, and Cody Tower, Regional Director of Operations, on their nomination and acceptance into the esteemed American Senior Housing Association's (ASHA) Rising Leaders Program. This prestigious program aims to foster the growth and development of the next generation of leaders in the senior housing industry.





Robert Miller

ASHA, a leading association in our industry, has been a valuable partner to Discovery. Over the years, Discovery has actively collaborated with ASHA, participating in their events and aligning efforts with their initiatives.

The selection of Robert Miller and Cody Tower for the Rising Leaders Program reflects their exceptional leadership characteristics and commitment to the industry. Their dedication and contributions to Discovery have not gone unnoticed, and this recognition is a testament to their exemplary performance.

"I am truly honored to have been nominated and accepted into the esteemed ASHA Rising Leaders Program. This incredible opportunity not only recognizes my dedication and passion for the senior living industry but also presents a platform for personal and professional growth," said Miller. "I look forward to collaborating with like-minded individuals and learning from industry experts."

Tower said, "I am grateful for this great honor and for the wonderful opportunity. I look forward to representing Discovery along with Robert at a national level. For me personally, and more than anything else, it is most meaningful to be recognized and recommended by our company's leadership."

The Rising Leaders Program for this year comprises a series of exciting events. This includes a virtual Rising Leader discussion featuring an industry luminary, as well as a special Rising Leaders Reception during the Mid-Year Meeting in Park City, UT that was held last week. Furthermore, a reception and dinner are scheduled prior to the Fall Executive Board Meeting/Fall NIC conference in Chicago.

With headquarters in Southwest Florida, Discovery Senior Living currently owns and manages a national, multi-branded portfolio of nearly 200 communities in 36 states.

