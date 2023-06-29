After several successful acquisitions, StatLab announces manufacturing expansion across multiple sites.

StatLab Medical Products (StatLab), a leading global developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic equipment and supplies, is expanding across multiple manufacturing sites to support business growth after successful acquisition of two UK-based histology consumables and diagnostic equipment companies in 2021 and 2022.

At the StatLab Wales campus housing CellPath operations, a lease has been signed and build-out of a 33,000-square-foot building is underway to support additional manufacturing capacity and provide expanded space for the CellNass sample archiving service. "We've seen strong demand for CellPath cassettes, including PiSmart Cassettes paired with the PiSmart cassette Printer, which reinforces the success of the synergy of our businesses as we expand sales of the PiSmart Cassette printer to the US and beyond," said Stuart Gander, leader of UK business units. "StatLab distribution of large format cassettes in the US has also contributed to record sales over the past 12 months."

StatLab is further building on the CellPath acquisition with the launch of a new manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas near the existing McKinney headquarters. Injection molding operations at this new 35,000-square-foot facility-with room for future expansion-will give laboratories the confidence of additional US-produced core histology consumables including cassettes. StatLab will also be scaling the successful CellPath sample archiving business to the US at the new Arlington site. The future launch of this archiving service will not only cement StatLab as market leaders in the histology consumables market, but also provide laboratories with a comprehensive off-site solution for sample archiving, allowing them to be stored and retrieved when needed, saving valuable time and storage space.

Joe Bernardo, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO at StatLab, added, "During this exciting period of growth, StatLab continues to prioritize access for laboratories to the highest quality products that ensure the most accurate results. This will continue to be our commitment as StatLab expands manufacturing operations and global reach."

About StatLab Medical Products

Founded in 1976, StatLab Medical Products is leading the way in development and manufacturing of high-quality histology and cytology diagnostic products and labeling and tracking equipment. We partner with anatomic pathology laboratories to provide easy access to over 3,500 high-quality diagnostic products and equipment at excellent prices, delivered with expert support. When you work with StatLab, we're on your team, and you're part of our family. Learn more at StatLab.com

