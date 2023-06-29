Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A14MS1 | ISIN: DK0060580512 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NN
Frankfurt
29.06.23
08:01 Uhr
10,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2023 | 12:00
59 Leser
NNIT A/S: The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science withdraws from contract

The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science has today informed NNIT of a decision to withdraw from the contract on the Future State Educational Grant and Loan Payment System, which was awarded to NNIT on October 14, 2022, cf. company announcement no. 13/2022.

The withdrawal is completed in accordance with the standard clause in the contract following constructive dialogue and cooperation with NNIT during the clarification phase, which has established that the scope of the project exceeds initial expectations and that the project consequently cannot continue in its current form. NNIT expects that the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science will re-tender the contract and that NNIT will be part of the tender procedure.

The withdrawal has no effect on NNIT's 2023 outlook.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888

Media Relations
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
