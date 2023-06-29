Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A2ACMY | ISIN: CA68621J1049 | Ticker-Symbol: OGF
Frankfurt
29.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,039 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2023 | 15:02
74 Leser
Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQB:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of branded organic and value-added organic fruit and vegetable products today announced the results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting which was held on June 28, 2023.

At the Annual General Meeting 95,998,867 common shares representing approximately 33.6% of eligible outstanding shares were voted, with all matters before the meeting receiving in excess of 99% support.

Shareholders elected eight directors: Steve Bromley, Peter Gianulis, Jeremy Kendall, Alejandro Maldonado, Joe Riz, Rients van der Wal, Gert Jan van Noortwijk and Joost Verrest. Mr.'s Kendall, Maldonado, Riz, van Noortwijk and Verrest were elected as independent directors, representing 62.5% of the directors elected to the board.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Organto's independent auditor for the ensuing year, and resolved that both the Company's Share Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan be approved for continuation until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
info@organto.com
John Rathwell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
647 629 0018

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764466/Organto-Announces-2023-Annual-General-Meeting-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
