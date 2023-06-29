BMW-hosted PlugFest gathered CCC members such as Google, Hyundai, and Samsung to continue testing CCC Digital Key as the universal interoperable standard.

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) announced today that PlugFest #4, hosted by BMW, shifted gears to focus on Cross-Device Friend sharing and Bluetooth and UWB testing and brought together major automakers and device makers to help advance CCC Digital Key® in delivering a secure, effortless, and universal standard for vehicle access. The PlugFest event took place June 19-23, 2023, in Munich, Germany, and served as another critical step towards the advancement of the CCC Digital Key certification.

"A universal digital standard, like CCC Digital Key, is imperative if the market hopes to fully deliver on what both automakers and consumers expect to see from connected technologies," said Alysia Johnson, president of the Car Connectivity Consortium. "The level of participation and commitment to innovation at this PlugFest event solidifies that vehicle OEMs and device providers are ready and willing to work together to bring a secure and universal standard for vehicle-to-device connectivity."

In addition to the widespread collaboration at PlugFest, the CCC also recently hit 200 member companies, a significant milestone as it looks to foster collaboration across industries. This ongoing commitment and participation from so many vehicle OEMs and global device providers, including BMW, BYD, Comprion, Continental Automotive Technologies GmbH, Google, Hyundai Motor Company, Huf Hülsbeck Fürst GmbH Co., Marquardt GmbH, Mercedes-Benz AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OPPO, Samsung, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group speaks to the long-term value and unique opportunity the market has to increase interoperability, reduce market fragmentation, and provide a seamless user experience through a universal standard.

"Widespread adoption and success depend on all of us working together to share insights and improve our technical specifications, test suites and test tools," said Lukas Ruemmelein at BMW. "The broad support for CCC Digital Key is clear, and we're excited to see these PlugFest events continue to grow and evolve over time as we work to bring the technology to the larger consumer market."

