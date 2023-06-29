Codex Labs Introduces Antü® Supplement to Support Skin Barrier Health

San Jose, California, June 29, 2023, to complement its Antü skincare collection for protecting, restoring, and strengthening the skin barrier. This new product release was timed alongside Wiñoy Tripantu, the Mapuche New Year that coincides with the Winter Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere and celebrates the return of the Sun (Antü) and new life.

"At Codex Labs, we believe that next generation skin solutions must leverage skin-gut-brain interconnectivity by providing topicals, supplements, and mental health enhancers, as well as encouraging people to pursue core wellness fundamentals as diet, lifestyle, and exercise." stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO, Codex Labs.

The Antü supplement was formulated in partnership with Dr. Jessica Maloh, N.D., an integrative naturopathic doctor and Dr. Raja Sivamani, an integrative board-certified dermatologist and Ayurvedic practitioner.

"The product combines Western medical research on the human skin barrier using M3 PlusTM, a combination of three key Patagonian plants long valued by Mapuche machi healers for their restorative, soothing, and protective properties. We hope that this novel approach to supplements ushers in the next generation of evidence-based integrative solutions for those having skin conditions," stated Dr. Sivamani.

The Antü Skin Barrier Support Dietary Supplement focuses on enhancing skincare topicals by addressing inflammation within the body that manifests itself in a weakened skin barrier. The goal is to deliver the proprietary antioxidant blend together with a nutritionally essential amino acid to help repair and fortify the skin barrier from within, and thereby reduce irritation, redness, and the effects of photo-aging. Specifically, this daily powder combines the potent M3 Plus anti-inflammatory, plant-based active with L-histidine that is a key building block of two key skin barrier components: structural protein filaggrin and the natural moisturization factor complex.

All products are manufactured in a high-tech cGMP facility, and each batch is third-party tested to deliver the highest quality.

About Codex Labs

Founded in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating the highest standard in sustainable, clinically proven, MyMicrobiome-certified skin solutions from biotech plant-based actives with a focus on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by dermatologists for bringing a data-driven and transparent approach to skincare with at-home DECODE diagnostics, the DermSCORE assessment app, and the DermNET telehealth scheduling platform.

