Miray Cruises announced today the introduction of MV Lara, an extraordinary new world cruise ship that will redefine the realm of extended voyages. After the overwhelming demand received from the initial launch of Life at Sea Cruises, Miray Cruises has now acquired a newer, larger vessel to accommodate the unprecedented enthusiasm from adventurous souls worldwide.

MV Gemini, the former cruise ship that successfully launched Life at Sea Cruises, is slated to continue her Aegean Sea voyages and will now be gracefully succeeded by MV Lara. While larger than MV Gemini, MV Lara will still maintain an intimate feel and experience for the residents onboard who are looking to create a like-minded community at sea for the three-year voyage. Residents will experience a neighborhood-type feel onboard MV Lara and indulge in a sense of community and belonging.

"We are beyond excited to introduce the beautiful MV Lara for this incredible, history-making, 3-year voyage," says Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises. "Our fleet is expanding due to the unprecedented demand for our long-duration circumnavigation voyages to responsibly explore every corner of our planet. Our residents are changing their lives for this opportunity, and we are honored to be a part of their personal journeys."

The new vessel will offer Life at Sea Cruises residents an enchanting fusion of amenities and convenience with redesigned staterooms, a business center with offices, a cigar and wine bar, along with other creative offerings. There will also be a 24-hour on-call hospital with complimentary medical visits, learning and enrichment lectures, and opportunities to engage in volunteer and philanthropic initiatives. During the three-year journey, the 42,000 gross ton vessel's voyage will span over 130,000 miles covering 382 ports, 7 continents, and 148 countries.

"Seeing such an overwhelming interest in our itinerary and unique ports where we will always be in summer is truly thrilling," says Ethem Bayramoglu, COO of Miray Cruises. "This is evidence of the allure of our extended world cruise concept and the exceptional experiences that await our residents aboard MV Lara."

The world's first three-year cruise showcases an extraordinary itinerary created by Robert Dixon that encompasses 13 of the Wonders of the World, UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as other mesmerizing locations. At each port of call, travelers will have the luxury of multiple days for unhurried exploration and the freedom to embark on their own unique adventures.

"As the world turns around the sun to create years, Miray Cruises will turn around the world to create a lifetime of memories. Let's do it together!" says Fuat Guven, Vice President of Hotel Operations for Miray Cruises.

Prior to its inaugural departure from Istanbul on November 1st, 2023, Miray Cruises will be hosting a series of welcoming events and revelries in Turkey for all booked residents which coincides with the 100th anniversary celebrations of the foundation of the Turkish Republic. These celebrations will set the stage for the journey of a lifetime, creating unforgettable memories from the very beginning.

Reservations for this extraordinary adventure are available at LifeAtSeaCruises.com.

About Miray Cruises: With nearly two decades of experience cruising the seas, Miray Cruises has owned and operated passenger vessels as a cruise ship hotel management company since 1996. Miray Cruises' headquarters are based in Istanbul, Turkey, with additional offices in Piraeus, Greece and Orlando, Florida. The company manages and operates all marine, technical and hotel departments onboard their vessels. Their newest venture, Life at Sea Cruises, is the world's first and only three-year cruise, which will set sail in November 2023. The inaugural cruise will cover more than 130,000 miles, visiting 382 ports across 148 countries and all seven continents. For more information, visit MirayCruises.com.

