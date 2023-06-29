Alkermes plc: Alkermes Shareholders Re-Elect All Seven Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

No Sarissa Nominees Elected by Shareholders

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) (the Company) today announced that, at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting), shareholders voted to re-elect all seven of Alkermes' director nominees - Emily Peterson Alva, Shane M. Cooke, Richard B. Gaynor, M.D., Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D., Brian P. McKeon, Richard F. Pops and Christopher I. Wright, M.D., Ph.D. Sarissa Capital Management LP nominees Alexander Denner, Ph.D., Patrice Bonfiglio and Sarah Schlesinger, M.D. failed to achieve the necessary votes for election. Additionally, all other Company proposals were approved by shareholders.

Nancy J. Wysenski, Lead Independent Director of Alkermes' Board of Directors, said, "We are pleased that all seven Company nominees were re-elected to the Board and appreciate the active engagement with our shareholders as well as their feedback and support. We believe this outcome is a reflection of our strong performance and robust corporate governance practices. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing on our strategic priorities for the benefit of all shareholders, including our commitment to operational efficiency, disciplined capital allocation and profitability. We recognize that our work is far from done and look forward to continuing our active engagement with shareholders as we seek to drive significant value creation."

These results are preliminary and remain subject to certification by the Independent Inspector of Elections. Further details regarding the final results of the Annual Meeting will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K that Alkermes will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in due course.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development (R&D) center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including its ability to execute on its strategy and create and deliver growth, shareholder value and profitability, and the Company's expectations regarding the final results of the Annual Meeting. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including that the final results of the meeting may differ from the preliminary results; the Company may not be able to achieve long-term profitability or its profitability targets in a timely manner or at all; the results of the Company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of final results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may not agree with the Company's regulatory approval strategies or components of the Company's marketing applications; the FDA or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the Company's products; the Company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; the Company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Katie Joyce, +1 781 249 8927

Or

FGS Global

Chris Kittredge / Zachary Tramonti

alkermes@fgsglobal.com

