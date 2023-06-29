Anzeige
SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: ACS-Annual Financial Report

DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: ACS-Annual Financial Report 

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) 
SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: ACS-Annual Financial Report 
29-Jun-2023 / 15:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
SDV 2025 ZDP plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 
29 June 2023 
Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2023 ("the Annual Report") has been published, 
together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy. 
Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
and on the Company's website as follows: 
https://www.chelvertonam.com/fund/chelverton-uk-dividend-trust-plc/ 
 
Enquiries: 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 
Sequence No.: 254487 
EQS News ID:  1669329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2023 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)

