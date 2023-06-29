DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: ACS-Annual Financial Report

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: ACS-Annual Financial Report 29-Jun-2023 / 15:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SDV 2025 ZDP plc ("the Company") LEI: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 29 June 2023 Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2023 ("the Annual Report") has been published, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy. Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website as follows: https://www.chelvertonam.com/fund/chelverton-uk-dividend-trust-plc/ Enquiries: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 Sequence No.: 254487 EQS News ID: 1669329 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

