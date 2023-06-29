Auchan Go - a new dimension of retail

Auchan opens the first self-service store in the Polish market and announces further development of its autonomous concept

WARSAW, Poland, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auchan Retail Poland has launched the first fully autonomous store within its innovative Auchan GO concept. Located in Warsaw, the new cashier-free store is open 24/7 and allows customers to shop in an exceptionally quick, comfortable and seamless way. At the same time, the new format features a wide product offering, that includes a range of fresh products, standard for the Auchan brand. The advanced AI-powered solution used in the store are provided by Trigo, the strategic partner of the project, whose technology enables frictionless shopping and automated operations.

Poland is the first market where the Auchan Go store is fully operational for shoppers, following successful tests of the frictionless concept in France.

"The Auchan GO concept is the latest of our solutions that we introduce to provide our customers with unparalleled comfort and a highly personalized shopping experience," says Katarzyna Tokarewicz, Director of Transformation and Projects at Auchan Polska. "We are constantly observing how the needs of today's consumers change dynamically, hence the large variety of shopping paths we offer and our focus on combining digital solutions with new concepts of brick-and-mortar stores. In the case of the Trigo platform introduced in Auchan GO, we particularly appreciate its exceptional accuracy and reliability, as well as the flexibility and scalability of the solution. This advanced system provides the technological capability to efficiently digitise and automate both small and larger store formats, with more shoppers and more product diversity. This approach fits in with our plans, as we treat the newly opened shop as a kind of laboratory. We assume that the Auchan GO concept will constantly evolve to meet the changing expectations of our customers. Ultimately, we plan to open approximately 40 outlets of this type over the next few years."

The new Auchan GO - opened in Warsaw at Kasprzaka Street 29 - is the smallest of Auchan's retail formats. Occupying an area of 75 sqm, up to 30 customers can do their quick and frictionless shopping, with no need to use cash registers.

The store's rich assortment offers more than 1,000 products, including drinks and snacks, bread, dairy products, frozen food, BIO products, delicatessen, and industrial products. Of particular note is the range of fresh produce - meat, cold cuts and fruit. Auchan GO also offers freshly brewed coffee. More than 40% of the store's range is Auchan's private label products, including popular Pewni Dobrego branded products.

How Auchan GO works

Before entering Auchan GO, customers simply need to swipe their payment card and register their phone number. This can be done easily and securely thanks to a conveniently-located terminal at the store's entrance.

The advanced EasyOut Trigo system installed in the store uses specialized vision cameras together with on-shelf sensors. With the highest accuracy, it collects data on every shopper-product interaction undertaken in the store, generating digital shopping baskets in real time to enable seamless checkout. Payment is made automatically just after the customer leaves the store, with a digital receipt then sent to his/her phone.

Importantly, EasyOut incorporates an innovative privacy-by-design architecture, which means that no biometric or facial recognition data are gathered or analysed by the system. This ensures shoppers are afforded full data protection in compliance with GDPR regulations.

"Trigo is delighted to introduce the first Poland Auchan store, supported by Trigo technology," says Michael Gabay, co-founder and CEO of Trigo. "Auchan is a prominent and forward-thinking player in the global grocery retail sector. Our inaugural store in Poland represents a significant advancement in frictionless payment options, further elevating the shopping experience.

"By enabling contactless card payment, we have enhanced the convenience and intuitiveness of the shopping process for a diverse customer base. This cutting-edge solution empowers Auchan Retail to provide an unparalleled shopping experience, resulting in amplified sales and strengthened customer loyalty."

Trigo's AI-driven technology platform offers the flexibility to accommodate various grocery formats and a full range of supermarket assortments that further underscores the company's recognition as a leading European supplier of advanced technology solutions that are shaping the future of retail.

About Auchan

Auchan Retail Polska is a large-scale retail chain with French roots, present in Poland since 1996, managing on the Polish market a network of hypermarkets under the Auchan brand, supermarkets under the Auchan Supermarket brand, convenience stores under the Easy Auchan brand, neighborhood stores under the Moje brand Auchan, autonomous stores under the Auchan GO brand, as well as an e-commerce channel. The chain also has franchise stores in the supermarket and hypermarket format.

About Trigo

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Trigo is a computer vision company that is driving the transformation of traditional retail outlets into smart stores. Leveraging world-class AI experts, Trigo works with retailers to convert their existing stores to enable frictionless shopping experiences and data insights that drive revenue and optimize store operations, all while maintaining stores' unique character and layout.

Trigo's advanced retail automation platform identifies shoppers' movements and product choices with exceptional accuracy, generating digital shopping baskets in real time to enable seamless checkout. Trigo's GDPR-compliant solution is built with a privacy-by-design architecture so that no biometric or facial recognition data are gathered or analysed. Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions through its StoreOS suite, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain's efficiency.

