Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2023 | 17:26
Regions Bank: Restoring Homes, Rebuilding Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Regions Bank

Regions Bank, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

By Nestor Mato

"That is what it's all about. People coming and giving back to the community," said Jeanne Wickem. The 77-year-old smiled from ear to ear as Regions Bank associates helped her with home improvements.

Because of work like this, seniors can stay in their homes and remain a vibrant part of this spruced-up block in Central City, New Orleans.

Jericho Road Episcopal Housing and the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank, organized this day of giving back called Bling Your Block. Jericho Road brought members of its construction team, who are part of the program's workforce development initiative. And volunteers from Regions Bank came to help with painting porches, decorating, and landscaping along Barrone Street.

"With the generous assistance of volunteers from Regions Bank and financial support from the Regions Foundation, we aim to 'bling the block' of Baronne Street, providing the seniors in our community with more beautiful and welcoming homes to reside in," said Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Executive Director Nicole Barnes. "This collaborative effort not only uplifts the individual households but also contributes to the overall revitalization and enhancement of the neighborhood."

It's a story that needs to be seen in addition to being told. So, the team from Doing More Today takes you along. Watch the video above.

Want to know more? Jericho Road has a track record of serving New Orleans, including by purchasing and updating homes. People in Jericho Road's Workforce Development Program repair homes, which are then sold to underserved homebuyers. The Workforce Development Program hires underemployed workers and trains them in construction skills.

"Jericho Road has an unwavering dedication to empowering people in New Orleans through education, skills training, and home buying opportunities," added Regions Foundation Executive Director Marta Self. "The Regions Foundation is proud to fund this program that addresses needs for affordable housing and workforce development, providing an upward pathway for all involved."

The Regions Foundation provides grants to a range of organizations supporting education and workforce readiness, as well as economic development, community development and financial wellness. The foundation provided a $40,000 grant to support Jericho Road in its efforts.

Community development is a year-round focus for the Regions Foundation and Regions Bank.

Check out these examples, too:

  • "A Bold Step Forward." Regions Foundation, Jefferson State Community College Unveil Student Success Center
  • Supporting Women in Skilled Trades: Regions Foundation Announces $100,000 Grant for Moore Community House
  • Affordable Housing. Stronger Communities. Regions Foundation Announces Major Investment Benefiting Southeastern Cities
  • Edging Out Joblessness: Regions Foundation Funds Sarasota Chamber Workforce Readiness Program

About Regions Foundation
The Alabama-based Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764609/Restoring-Homes-Rebuilding-Communities

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
