Dow Jones News
29.06.2023 | 17:46
271 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mind Network Raises USD2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Transform Data Security in the Web3 Ecosystem

Mind Network Raises USD2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Transform Data Security in the Web3 Ecosystem 
29-Jun-2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Mind Network Raises USD2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Transform Data Security in the Web3 Ecosystem 
NEWS RELEASE BY MIND NETWORK 
Singapore | June 29, 2023 07:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
 Mind Network, a trailblazing platform committed to revolutionizing data security and privacy within the Web3 
ecosystem, is delighted to announce the successful completion of its seed round fundraising, securing an impressive 
USD2.5 million in investments. The funding round was participated by Binance Labs, Comma3 Ventures, SevenX Ventures, 
HashKey Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Arweave SCP Ventures, Mandala Capital, and other notable investors. 
 Mind Network has emerged as a frontrunner in the Web3 landscape, empowering users with cutting-edge encryption 
technology that provides them with complete control over their personal data, financial transactions, and user 
interactions. By integrating advanced principles like Zero Trust Security, Zero Knowledge Proof, and proprietary 
Adaptive Fully Homomorphic Encryption techniques, the platform ensures robust protection and unparalleled access 
control within the decentralized ecosystem. 
Mason, a representative of Mind Network, expressed deep gratitude for the support and confidence shown by esteemed 
investors, stating, "We are honored to receive this significant funding, which will propel us to further develop our 
groundbreaking technology and accelerate the widespread adoption of our platform across diverse industries. Our mission 
is to safeguard data privacy and ownership for users worldwide." 
As part of their commitment to building a Web3 ecosystem founded on data privacy and ownership, Mind Network has been 
selected to join the prestigious Chainlink BUILD Program. This milestone solidifies their dedication to collaboration 
and shaping the future of decentralized applications. Additionally, their participation in the Binance Incubation 
Program Season 5 has provided them with invaluable expertise and guidance from Binance Labs, the VC and incubation arm 
of Binance. 
Oliver Birch, Global Head of Chainlink BUILD, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to 
welcome Mind Network to our program. Their innovative approach to data security perfectly aligns with our mission, and 
we look forward to collaborating with them to shape the future of decentralized applications." 
In addition, Mind Network has formed strategic partnerships with industry giants, including Chainlink, Consensys, and 
Arweave, providing a solid foundation for the platform's growth. These partnerships have also facilitated early support 
from global banks, insurance companies, and various dApps and protocols. 
The exceptional team behind Mind Network consists of highly experienced leaders in their respective fields. George, the 
Chief Technology Officer, brings extensive expertise as a former researcher at Cambridge University, where his 
cryptographic research was adopted by the United Kingdom government and high-street banks. Dennis, the Chief Security 
Officer, is recognized as the first white hat hacker to successfully hack Tesla in 2014. The rest of the team comprises 
accomplished serial entrepreneurs, award-winning scientists, and seasoned Web3 marketing veterans. 
With the successful completion of the seed funding round and ongoing support from partners and investors, Mind Network 
is poised to fulfill its mission of enhancing data security, privacy, and ownership in the Web3 era. 
For more information about Mind Network and its innovative technology, please visit: 
Website: https://mindnetwork.xyz/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mindnetwork_xyz 
Medium: https://mindnetwork.medium.com/ 
Gitbook: https://mind-network.gitbook.io/mindnetwork/ 
Discord: https://discord.gg/UYj94MJdGJ 
Telegram: https://t.me/MindNetwork_xyz 
 
Contact Details 
Mind Labs 
Mason Song 
mason@mindnetwork.xyz 
 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
