SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reports on its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 29, 2023 at 10:00am, on its second call at the offices of the law firm Ashurst Paris, located at 18 square Edouard VII, 75009 Paris.

The shareholders present or represented were holding 8,922,729 shares representing a quorum of 22.85%.

All the resolutions of this Annual General Meeting were adopted with the exception of the 17th resolution as recommended by the Board of Directors.

To close the Shareholders meeting, Pierre Jérôme, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of SpineGuard, "thanked all the shareholders for their votes and said that no draw was processed since the setup of the OCA HORIZON equity line announced on May 31st

The minutes of the shareholders' meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on SpineGuard's website: www.spineguard.com.

Upcoming financial events:

H1 2023 revenue, July 11, 2023, after market

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 95,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Twenty-four studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG® technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

