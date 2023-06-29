Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Tradegate
29.06.23
17:38 Uhr
100,06 Euro
+3,03
+3,12 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,64100,1519:22
99,63100,1419:22
PR Newswire
29.06.2023 | 18:06
135 Leser
dsm-firmenich announces results of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, confirms that all resolutions on the agenda of today's extraordinary general meeting were approved by shareholders:

dsm-firmenich logo
  • Approval of the stand-alone interim financial statements of DSM-Firmenich AG for the period from 1 January 2023 to 8 May 2023
  • Approval of a dividend of EUR 1.60 per share to the shareholders of DSM-Firmenich AG
  • Approval of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee
  • Approval of certain changes to the Articles of Association

Details of the extraordinary general meeting can be found at https://www.dsm-firmenich.com/corporate/investors/corporate-governance/egm.html

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information


Media

Investors

e-mail: media@dsm-firmenich.com

e-mail: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-announces-results-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301867123.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
