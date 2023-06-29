SiriusPoint Ltd.: SiriusPoint Appoints Linda Lin as Chief Legal Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed Linda Lin as Chief Legal Officer, effective July 24th, 2023.

Ms Lin will join SiriusPoint's Executive Leadership Team (ELT), reporting to CEO Scott Egan. She will be based in New York. Jimmy Yang, who stepped into the role of Interim General Counsel in February 2023, will work closely with Ms Lin to ensure a seamless handover and transition.

Mr Egan commented: "As a highly experienced General Counsel with a broad legal background in the re/insurance and listed environments, I have no doubt that Linda will be an enormous asset in helping us deliver against our ambitious strategy. I am delighted that she is bringing her expertise to SiriusPoint and further strengthening our deep bench of executive talent in the areas of leadership and culture building. I am very grateful to Jimmy for the contribution he has made as interim GC. He has been invaluable to the progress we have made in the last nine months."

Ms Lin joins SiriusPoint from Coaction Global (formerly Prosight), Inc. where she led the legal, regulatory, compliance, product development and internal audit functions as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Previously, she served as SVP, General Counsel, Business Unit Legal and co-headed Regulatory at QBE North America (QBENA). Ms. Lin has served in various legal, claims and product development roles at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and Liberty International Underwriters. Before entering the insurance industry, she was a litigator with the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Ms Lin said: "I very much look forward to joining SiriusPoint. It is an exciting time for the Company, which has a revitalised strategy and executive leadership team, and a keen focus on culture and values. I look forward to working with the ELT and Board to contribute to the strides SiriusPoint is making in its performance, and to supporting the Company's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, an area particularly important to me."

Ms Lin serves as president of the Sotomayor Program, which cultivates and develops future legal leaders from underserved communities and diverse backgrounds. She is a member of the Eastern District of NY Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel and board member of the Asian American Law Fund of NY.? She also previously served as president of the Asian American Bar Association of New York.

