Wallis Bank Celebrates Achievements for the First Half of 2023

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Wallis Bank continues to thrive in the first half of 2023. This full-service community bank has achieved milestones already for the year with its personalized customer service and ability to support small business success stories through its various lending products. Below is a list of a few accolades Wallis Bank has received:

Wallis Bank is ranked the #5 top-performing community bank in the nation, with assets over $1 Billion, on the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA)'s Independent Banker Best of the Best List. Wallis Bank has consistently been ranked on the Best of the Best list throughout the years.

Wallis Bank continues to be the top SBA lender in the Houston District through the first part of 2023, continuing its status as #1 over the last couple of years.

Wallis Bank ranked in the top quartile for seven out of 11 key performance indicators (KPI) on the CB Resource, Inc. CB Durable Performance Index. This list provides a comparative summary of the bank's performances based on KPIs that represent a three-year average, including the current quarter value and the year-end value of the previous two years.

Wallis Bank was also honored at the Inaugural Houston Business Journal Family-Owned Business Awards on June 15, 2023. This ceremony recognized multigenerational, family-owned businesses that have distinguished themselves via their business accomplishments and contributions to the local community.

Wallis Bank's dedication to providing exceptional lending services and fostering business growth has earned them these esteemed recognitions. With a strong focus on building relationships and personalized customer service, Wallis Bank has become the preferred financial partner for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the region.

For more information about Wallis Bank and its comprehensive suite of financial products and services, please visit www.wallisbank.com.

About Wallis Bank:

Wallis Bank is a full-service, community bank dedicated to providing customized banking solutions to individuals, businesses, and professionals. With a rich history dating back to 1906, Wallis Bank offers a wide range of financial services, including commercial banking, personal banking, a variety of loan services, and digital banking tools for added convenience. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

About ICBA:

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

About CB Resource:

CB Resource, Inc. is a risk management and planning firm committed to serving community banks and their industry. CB Resource, Inc. supports its clients with hands-on service and subject matter expertise, all efficiently delivered through its fully integrated platform.

