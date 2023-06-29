Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2023 | 19:14
International WELL Building Institute: WEBCAST: Elevating Health Across Sustainability Initiatives - Systematic Approach to Creating a Resilient Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / International WELL Building Institute:

As a post-pandemic paradigm focused on health resilience in buildings and communities takes root, leading organizations are systematically elevating human health and well-being in how they implement sustainability initiatives. At this pivotal moment, the practitioner community can help inform more holistic and integrative approaches to implementation that marry healthy design with broader climate goals. To maximize positive health outcomes in concert with sustainability goals, practitioners from different sectors are now coalescing around a set of strategies and interventions to deliver on health, equity and well-being in everything from building projects to city policy, and from federal programs to environmental, social and governance frameworks.

Join us in this session that features a group of practitioners with different perspectives on how they are augmenting and strengthening sustainability initiatives with leading health-first strategies and best practices. This shift is particularly important as cities, schools and other major sectors across the built environment continue to receive historic federal infrastructure investments and newly extended sustainability incentives. In this larger context, the speakers will go into deeper detail about how cities are prioritizing health in city building policy and urban design, the role large commercial real estate is playing to ramp up health resilience in the face of future public health emergencies, and how tenants are advancing healthier workplaces.

Date: July 12 @2pm ET

Speakers

  • Wendy Feldman Block, Executive Managing Director, Savills US
  • Deb Cloutier, President & Founder, RE Tech Advisors
  • Jon Douglas, Director, Healthy Buildings Services and Solutions, Johnson Controls
  • Lena Geraghty, Director, Sustainability & Innovation, Municipal Practice, NLC

Moderator

  • Jason Hartke, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, IWBI

Register here

View original content here

International WELL Building Institute , Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764643/WEBCAST-Elevating-Health-Across-Sustainability-Initiatives--Systematic-Approach-to-Creating-a-Resilient-Future

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
