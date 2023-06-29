International WELL Building Institute: WEBCAST: Elevating Health Across Sustainability Initiatives - Systematic Approach to Creating a Resilient Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / International WELL Building Institute:

As a post-pandemic paradigm focused on health resilience in buildings and communities takes root, leading organizations are systematically elevating human health and well-being in how they implement sustainability initiatives. At this pivotal moment, the practitioner community can help inform more holistic and integrative approaches to implementation that marry healthy design with broader climate goals. To maximize positive health outcomes in concert with sustainability goals, practitioners from different sectors are now coalescing around a set of strategies and interventions to deliver on health, equity and well-being in everything from building projects to city policy, and from federal programs to environmental, social and governance frameworks.

Join us in this session that features a group of practitioners with different perspectives on how they are augmenting and strengthening sustainability initiatives with leading health-first strategies and best practices. This shift is particularly important as cities, schools and other major sectors across the built environment continue to receive historic federal infrastructure investments and newly extended sustainability incentives. In this larger context, the speakers will go into deeper detail about how cities are prioritizing health in city building policy and urban design, the role large commercial real estate is playing to ramp up health resilience in the face of future public health emergencies, and how tenants are advancing healthier workplaces.

Date: July 12 @2pm ET

Speakers

Wendy Feldman Block, Executive Managing Director, Savills US

Deb Cloutier, President & Founder, RE Tech Advisors

Jon Douglas, Director, Healthy Buildings Services and Solutions, Johnson Controls

Lena Geraghty, Director, Sustainability & Innovation, Municipal Practice, NLC

Moderator

Jason Hartke, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, IWBI

