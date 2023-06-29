Green Stock News: AEye's 4Sight+ Elevates Lidar Performance for Advanced Path-Planning and Obstacle Avoidance

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, has unveiled 4Sight+, the latest addition to its Intelligent Sensing product line.

This advanced lidar solution offers remarkable path-planning, obstacle avoidance, and prediction capabilities. With a 20% increase in sensor range and 400% improvement in spatial resolution, 4Sight+ delivers high-speed small obstacle detection and addresses hazardous vehicle cut-ins. It enhances dependability, performance, and adaptability, enabling automotive OEMs to eliminate phantom braking and enable hands-free highway driving.

AEye's software-defined approach allows for instant lidar performance reconfiguration, optimizing performance based on driving conditions. This breakthrough technology propels autonomous driving and contributes to safer, more efficient transportation.

Matt Fisch, Chief Executive Officer at AEye stated:"These new capabilities were achieved entirely through firmware and software changes, using new algorithms and calibration techniques; this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we can do with software."

AEye's unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility.

