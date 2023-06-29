Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.06.2023 | 19:36
MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG: MatriDerm® Honored as The Economic Times' Best Healthcare Brands of 2023 in India

BILLERBECK, Germany, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, today announced that their brand MatriDerm® has been recognized in India as the Economic Times' Best Healthcare Brands of 2023. This prestigious award honors brands with robust growth, brand excellence, high customer satisfaction and a commitment to innovation across the healthcare sector.

MedSkin_Solutions_Logo

The recognition comes after the research conducted by ET's knowledge partners over various parameters such as innovation, infrastructure, healthcare standards, patient satisfaction, loyalty etc. This year marks the Economic Times' 6th edition of this initiative.

"We are proud that our Brand MatriDerm® has been recognized as one of the Best Healthcare Brands of 2023 in India under the vision of Sanjeev K Sawhney," said Diana Ferro, Chief Executive Officer. "As a company, our clear and united vision is to be the partner of choice in advancing regeneration with science you can feel, by adding years to life and life to years." "We strive to advance, to never be satisfied with the status quo and to constantly improve people's lives with our solutions. We are dedicated to proving our product's efficacy with scientific proof and ensuring that people who come into contact with our products can truly feel the difference that they make to their lives." Said Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President, Medcare Division.

"It is wonderful to see this recognition coming through for the tireless work and the focused efforts being made by our National distributors - GRH in India," said Sanjeev K Sawhney, General Manager & Country Head, India.

About MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG and MatriDerm®

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG is a Germany-based expert in biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health. Our technological core competence is the proprietary "Advanced CryoSafe® Method" that allows to maintain and refine the response of bioactive materials. We develop, manufacture and sell effective, targeted products in professional skin care, regenerative medicine and advanced wound care areas. We operate globally, in India, we have our India Liaison office located in Gurgaon, Haryana and operate through G R Healthaids Pvt Ltd (GRH) who are responsible for distributing MatriDerm® across the country through their network of distributors and sales teams.

MatriDerm® is a brand of our Medcare Division, it is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibres and bovine elastin helpful to support patients for complex wound reconstruction.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144068/MedSkin_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/matriderm-honored-as-the-economic-times-best-healthcare-brands-of-2023-in-india-301867274.html

