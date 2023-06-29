Marchetti Brands, LLC: Lina's Crema di Limoncello Receives WBENC Certification as a Majority Woman-Owned Wine and Spirits Company

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Florida based Marchetti Brands LLC, the parent company of Lina's Crema di Limoncello, announced today that it has successfully earned its Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification as a majority woman-owned business.

Lynn "Lina" Reisigl, Founder/CEO

WBENC is a leading non-profit organization that certifies businesses that are at least 51% owned, controlled, and managed by women. Dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive, the certification is widely recognized as the premier standard by leading corporations, government agencies, and organizations across the country due to the organization's rigorous standards and documentation necessary for membership approval. Extensive business, professional and financial documentation in addition to a personal interview and virtual site visit are all part of the certification process. For more information on WBENC, visit www.wbenc.org .

"We are proud to join the community of successful and thriving women-owned businesses across the country," said Lina. "We look forward to continuing to grow and succeed with the help of WBENC's resources and support and to reach out in support of other women entrepreneurs as they grow their businesses."

Launched into retail markets in 2018, Lina's Crema di Limoncello is now available in thirteen states and is currently carried by retailers such as Costco, Trader Joe's, and Total Wine and More in select states. With plans to expand into additional markets, Lina's is available at retail locations that include wine and spirts stores, grocery stores in states that allow the sale of wine and beer and many restaurants and bars.

Inspired by a family recipe from Italy, Lina's is a perfect balance of delicate creaminess and just the right amount of lemon, making it extremely versatile and easy to drink. Lina's is enjoyed neat and as an ingredient in many creative cocktails, and delicious desserts.

About Marchetti Brands:

Founded in 2013, Marchetti Brands is a majority woman-owned, family-run wine and spirits company based in Jupiter, Florida. For additional information about Marchetti Brands and Lina's Crema di Limoncello, please visit www.linaslimoncello.com

Lina's is a registered trademark of Marchetti Brands LLC. Jupiter, FL 14% Alc./Vol. Please enjoy responsibly.

