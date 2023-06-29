LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitalBear , an international brokerage firm, has announced the successful rollout of Options onboarding to its Android users. This new development aims to provide easier access to financial markets for traders of all levels, directly from their Android devices.

How CapitalBear Makes Trading Easy for Beginners

The latest development enables users, regardless of their trading experience, to engage in trading activities directly from their mobile devices.

This integration empowers novice traders to kickstart their trading journey with confidence, benefiting from the user-friendly interface and intuitive functionalities offered by the platform.

Faster Profitability with CapitalBear's 5-Second Options

One notable advantage of the platform is the introduction of 5-second options, providing users with the opportunity to achieve faster profitability.

With expirations as fast as 5 seconds and a profitability rate of 95%, this feature appeals to traders seeking dynamic trading opportunities and swift responses to market fluctuations.

CapitalBear's Recognitions and Awards

The CapitalBear platform has been recognized with several prestigious awards in 2022:

Best Binary Options Provider Global 2022 - International Business Magazine

Best Binary Options Platform Global 2022 - Global Business Review Magazine

Best Trading App 2022 - FX Daily Info

CapitalBear continues to prioritize user experience and accessibility, as evidenced by the recent introduction of options for Android users. This development, along with a diverse range of options and a low minimum deposit of $10 solidifies CapitalBear's position among the leading international brokers in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144709/CapitalBear.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capitalbear-expands-android-adaptability-for-options-trading-301867407.html