Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to advise shareholders that the dial-in details for the annual general meeting of shareholders being held today at 1:30pm Pacific time (the "Meeting") have been updated.

Shareholders can attend the meeting by dialing:

Toll Free - North America (+1) 866 811 9555

Conference Passcode: 7478017 #

The Company apologises for any confusion or inconvenience.

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

